80's music icon, 63, glows in make-up free bikini shot

Things are looking up for Eighties pop sensation Taylor Dayne, 63, the hitmaker behind classics like "Tell It to My Heart", "With Every Beat of My Heart", and "Love Will Lead You Back". The singer looked radiant as she hit the beach this week, having bravely overcome a battle with colon cancer. The star went makeup-free in a chic blue-patterned bikini and wide-brimmed hat as she relaxed on the sand. Flashing her trademark smile, she showed fans she’s happy, healthy, and feeling fabulous once again. Taylor previously revealed in an interview with Parade that she was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2022 and underwent surgery to remove 10 inches of her colon.

The procedure was successful, and she was declared cancer-free without the need for chemotherapy or radiation. However, complications arose when she developed a post-operative infection that left her hospitalized for several weeks. It was during that challenging time, she shared, that her resolve to return to the stage, stronger than ever, truly took hold.

In 2024, she also told People that she "made a decision" at that time. "I was lying in the hospital after surgery. I got really, really sick, and it gave me a new sense of purpose. I said, 'I'm not ready to go. I’m going to fight this.'"

"The gratitude is immeasurable. I weighed 98 pounds by the end of my treatment. And I even walked weird. But that’s one trial and tribulation. That’s not the story," Taylor added.

The future didn’t always look so positive, however. In 2022, she told Parade that she had travelled to Hawaii to die. "I was at the Blue Note in Hawaii because I said I’m going to go there to die," she admitted. "[I said], 'I want to stay in Hawaii. I’ll go there, and I promise you… Let me play the Blue Note. I’ll walk on stage. I’ll sit at night in my little stool, and I promise you, I’ll go back and forth [to the hospital there].'"

"Life is precious," she also told Good Morning America in an interview also in 2022, hoping to spread awareness of the disease and the importance of regular screenings.

"When you’re really sick, you don’t have the energy, you’re really relying on your champions around you, your soldiers, your people,” she said. “Find the doctor that will tell you the truth. Be a warrior for yourself."