The Young and the Restless favourite, 66, dazzles in sheer lace outfit

The Young and the Restless favourite Eileen Davidson, 66, turned heads at the 52nd Daytime Emmy Awards, where she was nominated for Lead Actress for her longtime role as Ashley Abbott on the hit CBS soap. Eschewing the traditional gown, Eileen showcased her chic sense of style in a tailored black pantsuit paired with a sheer lace top - a look that perfectly balanced elegance and edge. The star wore her hair in a chic, loose updo and finished off her outfit with simple pearl studded earrings and black heels. Nominated for her powerful portrayal of Ashley’s struggles with dissociative identity disorder, Eileen praised her co-stars Peter Bergman, Beth Maitland and Jason Thompson, calling the nomination a "group effort" thanks to their moving Abbott family scenes.

In addition to her soap opera fame, Eileen gained a whole new fanbase during her time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Joining the show from 2014 to 2017, she quickly became known for her sharp wit, charm, and candid personality, offering viewers a glimpse of her life beyond the set of The Young and the Restless.

Eileen also blurred the lines between reality TV and her soap world by bringing Housewives co-star Erika Jayne onto her daytime show, delighting fans with the unexpected crossover. She also had history with Housewives alum Lisa Rinna, with the pair acting together on the soap opera Days of Our Lives.

Eileen's husband is fellow actor and TV personality, Vincent Van Patten. The former professional tennis player turned actor has been featured in films such as The Flunky, 7 Days to Vegas and Hell Night. The pair met on the set of The Young and the Restless in 2000, when he portrayed the character of Christian Page. The two had an on-screen romance that fizzled into their personal lives.

As soon as the couple made their relationship public, Eileen was adamant about becoming a mother as soon as possible, due to being 41 at the time.

In 2018, she transparently shared with Closer: "I wanted to get pregnant right away because I was 41, which was a main factor. And honestly, if you ever hear about people who are supposed to be together, that's just us."

The pair welcomed their son, Jesse Van Patten prior to tying the knot in 2003. Vincent often makes appearances on Eileen's social media page, and the doting wife talks about him publicly.

She explained on Daily Dish in 2017: "People really don't know him at all. He's really a fantastic human being. He's an all-around great person. I'm really lucky."

Eileen is a stepmother to Vincent's two sons Duke and Vincent Jr., whom he shares with ex-wife Betsy Russell.

She gave insight into her unique approach to having a successful blended family saying: "Blended families aren't easy. You have to put the kids first, and we're all people with feelings and desires and needs. His ex-wife and I have acknowledged that we're each other's teachers and we've put the kids first 99.99 percent of the time."