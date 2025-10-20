Scarlett Johansson leads the best-dressed at Newport Beach Film Festival's Honors

Stars gathered in style for the Newport Beach Film Festival Honors and Variety’s 10 Actors to Watch event, held at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on October 19, 2025. The red carpet shimmered with a mix of Hollywood icons and rising talent, including Scarlett Johansson, Penn Badgley and Milly Alcock, all celebrating a night dedicated to film, creativity, and breakthrough performances. From sleek suits and modern tailoring to chic gowns and bold fashion statements, the evening was a showcase of effortless glamour. Scroll through the gallery to see all the standout looks from the star-studded night.

© Getty Images Scarlett Johansson The Oscar-nominated Marriage Story star exuded classic elegance in a sleeveless black mini dress adorned with floral embellishments. She completed the look with glossy black heels and a radiant smile.



© Getty Images for StyleWeek Orang Penn Badgley The You star kept things effortlessly casual in a blue linen shirt layered over a white tee and cream trousers. He completed the laid-back look with white slip-on sneakers.



© Getty Images Milly Alcock The House of the Dragon actress embraced an edgy vibe in a cropped black leather jacket and wide-leg pinstripe trousers. She finished the ensemble with pointed-toe heels and tousled waves.



© Getty Images for Newport Beach F Noah Schnapp The Stranger Things star brought a preppy flair in a pastel blue suit layered over a pink tie and patterned sweater vest. He tied the look together with powder-blue loafers for a playful finish.



© Variety via Getty Images Jenny Slate The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress stunned in a timeless black strapless velvet gown. She kept the look simple yet chic with black heels and delicate gold accessories.

© Variety via Getty Images Mimi Rogers The Lost in Space actress looked effortlessly stylish in a leopard-print skirt paired with a black blouse. She added knee-high suede boots and gold jewelry for a polished finish.

© Getty Images Chase Infiniti Chase stood out in a cream cropped blazer and matching trousers with gold button detailing. She elevated the monochrome look with gray pointed-toe boots and gold earrings



© Getty Images Diane Lane The Oscar-nominated Unfaithful star turned heads in a deep burgundy jumpsuit with a belted waist. She accessorized with matching flats and oversized sunglasses for a touch of Hollywood cool.

