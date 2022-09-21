House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock lived in her mum's attic before fame The Australian actress grew up in Sydney

House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock, who plays a young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the highly-anticipated HBO series, lived a relatively quiet life before she was catapulted to fame after landing her first major role in the Game of Thrones prequel.

The 22-year-old Australian actress reportedly has her own flat in London's picturesque Primrose Hill, the edgy North London neighbourhood characterised by candy-coloured Georgian terraced houses and its star-studded alumni of residents. Milly now shares her NW1 postcode with the likes of fellow HotD star Matt Smith, Clare Foy, Lily James and Lady Amelia Windsor.

Before she relocated to London, Milly lived in Australia with her mum. Find out more about the actress' humble attic room in Sydney below…

Milly at the House of the Dragon World Premiere in Los Angeles

Milly grew up in Australia, nurturing her love for acting at Sydney’s Newtown High School of the Performing Arts. The star told Evening Standard that she was inspired to start acting after appearing in a school production of Little Red Rocking Hood, but later landed her monumental role when she was working a modest job "washing dishes" at the time.

Not long before she was cast as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Milly lived in the attic of her mum's farmhouse in Australia. It was here the budding star sent off two self-tapes for an "unknown HBO project".

The star previously shared she lived in her mum's "attic"

She candidly told Stellar magazine: "I never thought this would happen to me. I was washing dishes in a restaurant, living in my mum's attic.

"This doesn't happen to people like me, so it was incredibly quick. I froze, and took a deep breath and said to my friend, 'Do you have wine?' Then I called my mum," she added.

Milly lived in Australia before her role in House of the Dragon

Before she became an actress, Milly loved photography. Her Instagram, which now has nearly one million followers, is a humbling archive of her pre-frame photographs of friends, editorial portraits and memories of her time in Australia.

