You star Penn Badgley clears up huge misconception about four-year-old son

Penn Badgley prefers to keep his family life out of the spotlight, but there is one misconception he has been forced to rectify.

The You star, 38, has a four-year-old son with his wife, Domino Kirke, and for years it has been believed that their little boy was called James.

However, appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week, Penn revealed that it is not his name.

Not James

"This is a very weird thing to say, but our littlest, who is four... his name is not James," Penn shared. "On Wikipedia for many years, his name was James, and we'd get it removed. But it would go back."

Penn didn't share when the misconception started, but he said he had no choice but to set the record straight after family friends started calling their son 'James'.

© Getty Images for SiriusXM Penn revealed his and Domino's son is not called James

"His name is not James, and you know, like I feel weird saying that, but I just thought, 'Well, you know what? I have a platform. Why not clear the air?'" he admitted.

"Because there are even people who [are] close to the family, who hadn't seen us maybe in a while, they sent us a card, and it says to all of us and James," he continued.

© Getty Images Penn didn't share what his son's name is

Despite clearing the air, Penn didn't disclose what he and his wife named their son.

"His name, because he's four, will remain undisclosed for as long as we can manage," he stated.

Penn is also stepdad to Domino's son, Cassius, 16, with musician Morgan O’Kane, and in February, they announced they are expecting twins later this year.

© Getty Images Penn is a stepdad to Domino's son Cassius

Posting a photobooth strip of photos of her growing baby bump, Domino penned on Instagram: "Babies #3 and #4 coming this Summer! Talk about a PLOT TWIST!

"Spontaneous twins are beyond magical. We are stunned. We are in awe. Can't think of anyone else I'd rather be on this ride with @pennbadgley."

© Instagram Penn and Domino are expecting twins

Penn is excited to become a father of four, telling Jimmy Fallon: "I mean, it's thrilling. Obviously, it's a nice dose of reality, like every time I see the sonogram, it just feels so good.

"Also, as an only child, that's touching to see them together. They're in there like it's a hot tub."

Sharing how his other two children feel about the new additions, Penn said: "So, the four-year-old we have, he's stoked because he's just like he really wants to be a big brother. The 16-year-old, he's excited for us, but he's also, like, 'I'm gonna leave in two years.'"

© Getty Images Penn is excited to be a dad of four

Penn has enjoyed a lucrative career and admitted in 2023 that he is thankful he was able to achieve much of his success before he became a husband and a father.

"I did most of that without any kids or spouse, you know? Or any real consideration for family – and now all that's very different," he told Variety. "And I didn't do it with anything other than the pipe dreams of being a producer or a director or writer."

He added: "If this is how I'm going to exist in a way that for me is sustainable – emotionally and spiritually and psychologically – then this is how I'm gonna do it."