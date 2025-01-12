The best dressed stars at the Australian Open

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma had a newlywed glow as they stepped out in Melbourne. In a romantic nod to their second ceremony, the couple re-wore the dresses from their wedding service in Sydney, after saying 'I do' on the Italian island of Sardinia.

Looking pretty in pastels, Rebel, 44, teamed a powder pink, off-the-shoulder dress from Zimmerman with white open-toe mules. She swept her bright blonde tresses into an effortless updo and sported a dramatic smokey eye.

Meanwhile, Ramona, 40, recycled her demure rose-print tea dress, which features a scalloped hem and a delicate crystal trim. Ready for the 'Set in Style' dinner at the Australian Open, the loved-up pair posed together, before mingling with fellow guests.