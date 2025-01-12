The best dressed stars at the Australian Open

The Australian Open is in full swing! Following the main draw on Sunday 12 January, the tennis tournament has commenced its two-week run, drawing some of the biggest and brightest stars to Melbourne Park.
Making a grand slam in their courtside attire, Rebel Wilson and Dannii Minogue kicked off the arrivals, while Morgan Riddle – who is currently dating American pro, Taylor Fritz – put a stylish spin on tennis whites. Here, we reveal which A-listers are leading the fashion crowd…
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma had a newlywed glow as they stepped out in Melbourne. In a romantic nod to their second ceremony, the couple re-wore the dresses from their wedding service in Sydney, after saying 'I do' on the Italian island of Sardinia.
Looking pretty in pastels, Rebel, 44, teamed a powder pink, off-the-shoulder dress from Zimmerman with white open-toe mules. She swept her bright blonde tresses into an effortless updo and sported a dramatic smokey eye.
Meanwhile, Ramona, 40, recycled her demure rose-print tea dress, which features a scalloped hem and a delicate crystal trim. Ready for the 'Set in Style' dinner at the Australian Open, the loved-up pair posed together, before mingling with fellow guests.
Dannii Minogue
Dannii Minogue made a head-turning appearance in a vibrant midi. Bringing a pop of colour to the annual event, the singer rocked a multi-coloured wrap dress, which she elevated with plum accessories. Among them, Dannii, 53, carried a statement handbag and matching sandals.
Stella Klim
Stella Klim – the daughter of Olympic gold medalist, Michael Klim, and his former wife, Indonesian model, Lindy Rama-Ellis – brought her fashion A-game. Putting on an ethereal display, the social media star opted for a white dress, which featured a crocheted bodice and a linen skirt.
Morgan Riddle
Morgan Riddle – the girlfriend of American tennis player, Taylor Fritz – put a spin on tennis whites, too. Heading to the Ralph Lauren marquee at the Australian Open, the 27-year-old channelled Blair Waldorf in a preppy headband, waist-cinching jumpsuit and black pointed stilettos. While she appeared to fly solo at the event, Morgan will be supporting her tennis-playing beau throughout the tournament.
Rebecca Judd
Model and TV star Rebecca Judd was joined by her husband, former Australian rules footballer and captain, Chris Judd. Ever the stylish pair, Rebecca donned a ravishing red co-ord, consisting of a tailored blazer and mini skirt, while her long-time love looked incredibly dapper in a white shirt and sky blue chinos.
