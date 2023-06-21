The Talk's Jerry O'Connell's very famous wife wows in dangerously low-cut dress

Jerry O'Connell isn't the only famous face in his household as his wife, Rebecca Romijn, is also a famous actor – and on Wednesday, all eyes were on her at the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds photocall in London.

The 50-year-old looked divine in a seriously plunging peplum dress that boasted cap sleeves, a cinched waist, and a figure-hugging silhouette as she promoted the first episode of the second season, in which she plays Enterprise Officer Una Chin-Riley.

© Getty Rebecca looked gorgeous in her red peplum dress

Rebecca added height to her statuesque frame in a pair of strappy, open-toed heels and wore her blonde locks in a chic bob that had been styled in curls.

Her husband of 15 years was no doubt supporting his wife from afar as he appears to have remained in Los Angeles with their twin daughters, Charlie and Dolly, 14. Jerry and Rebecca have been married since 2007 and recently opened up about why they think their marriage has lasted longer than most in Hollywood.

© Getty Rebecca wore her hair in a curled bob

"I guess we just keep on laughing," Rebecca told DailyMail.com. "Keep it light. You have to lighten up about everything. You have to be able to move on quickly."

Jerry added that he tries to avoid conflict with his wife. "If there's an argument brewing, I try not to engage," he said. "I try to distance myself," The Talk star continued, before jokingly adding: "I run out of the house, I get out of there! I run out! If I think a fight is happening, I run! My wife is also a Scorpio. It's a different situation."

© Getty Rebecca and Jerry have been married for 15 years

The couple live in Calabasas with their daughters and in a surprising twist, their neighbor is Rebecca's ex-husband, John Stamos. Jerry was quizzed on whether he and John had seen each after the Full House actor moved into the neighborhood in 2021.

"I have not, but I make sure that my hair is perfect every day just in case I do see him," he said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. He added that he was "on the lookout" for John, but said that, "it would be very friendly if we did".

© Getty Rebecca and Jerry share twin daughters

Jerry then joked: "I do have to tell you. I probably won't run into him because I shop at sort of discount supermarkets in our area and there are some higher-end supermarkets that I'm sure he goes to."

© Getty Rebecca Romijn was married to John Stamos for 10 years

Rebecca previously discussed the downfall of her marriage to John – which lasted from 1998 to 2005 – during an appearance on The Talk. "I have a lot of really fun memories," she told Jerry on the show. "I have a lot of fond memories of him. A lot of things about him that I miss. But yeah, it’s tricky.

"It's a very hard decision to come to when you decide to end a marriage. It was heartbreaking."

Read more HELLO! US stories here