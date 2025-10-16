Keith Urban forced to apologize to fans amid divorce from Nicole Kidman: 'I'm so sorry'

Keith Urban has been forced to apologize to fans amid his divorce from Nicole Kidman. The country crooner was due to perform at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C as part of his 2025 High and Alive World Tour on Thursday night, but due to doctors orders he has been "placed on complete vocal rest" and is unable to perform. The news was posted on facebook with the following statement: “Keith Urban has been advised by his longtime laryngologist, Dr. Gaelyn Garrett, from the Vanderbilt Voice Center, to cancel his performance in Greenville, SC tomorrow night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena due to laryngitis which began earlier this week.

"He has been placed on complete vocal rest and Dr. Garrett is optimistic that he will be back onstage for his Nashville show," the statement concluded. Shortly afterwards, Keith swiftly took to his own social media page to apologize to his fanbase.

"Hey Greenville, I’m so SO sorry to have to cancel the show…I know all the logistics it takes to get to a concert these days, and I’ve never taken any of that, or any of YOU, for granted," he shared. “I’m looking forward to getting back there when we can!!!!!"

The news comes shortly after the 57-year-old opened up about how "miserable" touring can be and the emotional hurdles he faces when it comes to spending time apart from his family in the debut episode of his new CBS and Paramount competition series, The Road, which premieres October 19. "Where do we start?" Keith, who is in the middle of a divorce from his wife of 19 years, said during the episode, according to the Daily Mail. "It's a calling, and you're going to do it or you're not going to make it."

© GC Images Keith apologized to his fanbase

"When you wake up on a tour bus at 3.30 in the morning and you're sick as a dog, you're in the middle of nowhere and you've got to play your fifth show later that night, and you haven't slept, and you miss your friends, and you're missing your family, and you're completely lonely and miserable and sick – and you say to yourself, 'Why am I doing this?' The only answer can be: Because this is what I'm born to do."

© Getty Images Nicole and Keith are amid divorce

Keith's honest comments come just weeks after news of his and Nicole's separation at the end of last month. Nicole filed for divorce on Tuesday, September 30, in Nashville, where the couple has lived since 2007. According to court documents obtained by People, Nicole listed their date of separation as the date of filing and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Inside Keith and Nicole's love story

Several reports claimed that the idea to separate came from the country music star, 57, who'd been living separately from his movie star wife, 58, since earlier this summer.

© BACKGRID The singer recently axed "The Fighter" from his set list

The pair had several conflicting work commitments keeping them apart, between Keith's worldwide tour in support of his album High, and Nicole's various projects, such as Practical Magic 2 and the newest season of Big Little Lies.