Keith Urban reveals breaking from 'soul-sucking routine' amid Nicole Kidman divorce

Keith Urban is getting honest amid ending his 19-year relationship with ex Nicole Kidman. During his series premiere of The Road, he played his song "Straight Line" from his new album "High". Last year, the country crooner spoke of the message behind the song and revealed to his fans it was about “wanting to break out of a soul-sucking routine that you might be stuck in.”

"Maybe in a relationship, a job, with creativity, with yourself … whatever it is!!” he elaborated. He went onto say that the song is about “feeling alive again and getting out from under that dark cloud. "It’s a message of feeling alive again and getting out from under that dark cloud," he concluded.

In the debut episode of his new CBS and Paramount competition series, the 57-year-old also opened up about how "miserable" touring can be and the emotional hurdles he faces when it comes to spending time apart from his family. "Where do we start?" Keith said during the episode. "It's a calling, and you're going to do it or you're not going to make it."

© BACKGRID The singer sang "Straight Line" which he revealed is about breaking from 'soul sucking routines'

"When you wake up on a tour bus at 3.30 in the morning and you're sick as a dog, you're in the middle of nowhere and you've got to play your fifth show later that night, and you haven't slept, and you miss your friends, and you're missing your family, and you're completely lonely and miserable and sick – and you say to yourself, 'Why am I doing this?' The only answer can be: Because this is what I'm born to do."

© Getty Images Nicole and Keith Urban announced their split in 2025

Keith's honest comments come just weeks after news of his and Nicole's separation at the end of last month. Nicole filed for divorce on Tuesday, September 30, in Nashville, where the couple has lived since 2007. According to court documents obtained by People, Nicole listed their date of separation as the date of filing and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Several reports claimed that the idea to separate came from the country music star, 57, who'd been living separately from his movie star wife, 58, since earlier this summer.

© WireImage Keith and Nicole were together for 19 years

The pair had several conflicting work commitments keeping them apart, between Keith's worldwide tour in support of his album High, and Nicole's various projects, such as Practical Magic 2 and the newest season of Big Little Lies.

The Babygirl star sat down for a new interview following the news that she has filed for divorce from Keith and reflected on "painful" and "difficult" moments that she has experienced but ultimately survived despite feeling "broken" at the time. While Nicole didn't mention Keith directly, it appears she may apply the same methods she has used in the past to cope with their split.

WATCH: Nicole and Keith's love story

"As I get older, I want to be able to share and impart the things I've learned. I've seen a lot, I've experienced a lot, and I've survived a lot," she told Harper's Bazaar this week as she discussed her role as a Clé de Peau Beauté global ambassador. "It’s more about sharing your own experiences, saying, 'This is what I've learned, take from it what you will,'" she added.

© Getty Images Nicole admitted she is 'broken' amid divorce

Discussing moving past "devastating" moments while admitting that the best part of getting older is the "experiences that you've accumulated," Nicole said that no matter what, "I do know that I will get through it." She explained: "There's something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through. You're going to have to feel it.

"You're not going to be able to numb it. You are going to have to feel it, and it's going to feel insurmountable at times. You're going to feel like you're broken, but if you move gently and slowly – and it can take an enormous amount of time – it does pass." She added: "Sometimes I feel like I'm really, really, really old because I've had so many life experiences."