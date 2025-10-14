Nicole Kidman wows in waist-cinching dress with thigh-high slit

Nicole Kidman understands the timeless allure of the little black dress – a staple in her elegant sartorial repertoire. The 58-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to unveil a partnership with luxury skincare and makeup brand Clé de Peau Beauté. Nicole looked stunning in a black silk Vivienne Westwood gown that featured a corseted bodice and a draped skirt with a daring thigh-high slit. The design was completed with the brand’s signature off-the-shoulder draped straps, adding a touch of elegance. The chic ensemble was styled with JUDE pointed-toe heels and dainty gold jewelry by Logan Hollowell.

The actress's luscious blonde locks were left down into soft waves while her makeup exuded soft glam courtesy of a bronze shimmery eye, a pinch of blush, and a pink lip. During a cover interview of Vogue's November issue, Nicole opened up about her relationship with fashion. The Oscar winner admitted to using fashion as "armor" at times, depending on her "mood".

© @nicolekidman Nicole looked stunning in a Vivienne Westwood dress

Nicole's mother and grandmother were both skilled seamstresses who made her clothes when she was a child – a tradition that sparked her love for fashion early on. "They’d stand me up on the table…doing the hem and checking the collar. And they could embroider," she told the outlet. She now reflects on her childhood memories when she gets fitted for dresses today, telling Vogue that it "makes me feel like I’m four". "I feel pretty, and I don’t always feel pretty," she added.

© Getty Images Nicole Kidman at the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show

The star continued: "Sometimes it’s armor. Sometimes it’s playful, sometimes it’s sexy. It just depends on my mood. Sometimes it’s androgynous, sometimes it’s kind of, screw you." Nicole also believes that style is art and enjoys collaborating with different designers, describing fashion as "a parallel artistic life". "There is commitment to having that piece of art portrayed properly," she shared.

Nicole was announced as the newest ambassador for Chanel on the same day the French fashion house unveiled their spring/summer 2026 runway collection during Paris Fashion Week – Matthieu Blazy’s debut as creative director. "Thank you @chanelofficial for having me and my girls. So excited to be a part of it with you @matthieu_blazy," Nicole penned on Instagram. Nicole graced the show in a crisp white button-up shirt embroidered with a subtle red Chanel logo, paired with wide-leg jeans. She completed the look with an oxblood quilted flap bag, adding a rich pop of color to the ensemble. Nicole also layered a red leather jacket with striking white lining over her chic ensemble.