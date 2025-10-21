Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin sparks major reaction as she shows off vocals in music debut – watch

At 21, Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin has already made her mark in the modelling industry. Now, the rising star appears to be setting her sights on another creative path, following in her father’s footsteps by pursuing music. Apple took to the stage alongside musical duo Jade Street for a gig at Cannery Hall in Nashville. Gwyneth's daughter made her music debut on Jade Street's song Satellite, which is set to hit streaming platforms on October 28. Apple looked effortlessly stylish during her debut performance, wearing a white crop top, a black mini skirt, and knee-high boots. Her luscious blonde locks were styled in soft waves, while her makeup was kept minimal with a hint of blush and a glossy lip.

Apple's natural musical talent comes at no surprise given her father's renowned status in the music industry. Chris and his band Coldplay have earned seven Grammy Awards, nine Brit Awards, and sold over 160 million records worldwide. Meanwhile, her mother has also showcased her musical talents, performing in films such as Duets, Country Strong, and Infamous. Apple's followers flocked to the comments section to gush over her vocals. "Woooahhhh I have chills sweet girl," penned one fan. "Daddy's voice!" added another social media user. "Omg I love your voice," commented a third follower.

© BACKGRID Apple Martin is pursuing music alongside her modelling career

Despite her rising creative career, Apple is also pursuing her academic interests, studying at Vanderbilt University, where she is a law, history, and society major. During a chat with Interview Magazine, Apple revealed that she's currently staying in a "fun little apartment" in Nashville where the "vibes are great" and which allows her to "get out of bed and walk to class when it's pretty outside."

© Le Bal / Borde / Moreau / Bestimage Apple and her dad Chris Martin

The model appears to be setting her sights on triple-threat status, as she has also begun exploring a career in acting. "I'm in the lovely Vanderbilt Original Cast, the esteemed cabaret theater group," she told the outlet. "This semester's show is a musical parody of Love Island called Love on an Island. It's so fun. The songs are phenomenal." She continued: "I have a very low voice so whenever we're doing harmonies, it'll be like, 'Alright, it's the boys and Apple.' 'I'm singing my absolute favorite song this semester, which I'm so excited about. I'm definitely not the best in the org, but I love it."

Apple made her fashion week debut at the Chanel haute couture show at Paris Fashion Week in 2023. The 21-year-old's flair for fashion is something she has clearly inherited from her mom. During an interview on Today with Hoda and Jenna last year, Gwyneth shared that her daughter frequently scours through her closet in search of some '90s vintage pieces. "She loves to go into the archive and try things on, and it’s really fun," she said.