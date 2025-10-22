Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Demi Moore reveals the 'humbling' jobs she had before her breakthrough
The actress, 62, has opened up about the humble beginnings of her career, revealing the surprisingly menial jobs she worked long before finding fame.

Nicola Conville
Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Actress Demi Moore has opened up candidly about the menial jobs she worked before her breakthrough. The mom of three spoke recently about having a desire to be independent and away from her mother. "There was a real drive to be self-sufficient. I was already working regular jobs to do that," she shared in an interview with The Substance co-star Margaret Qualley for Glamour, after being named their 2025 Woman of the Year. "My first job was working at a collection agency where I was on the phone," she said. "So I had to call people who hadn’t paid their bills. And because I had such a low deep voice, they didn’t know that I was, like, 14 years old," she added. 

The Golden Globe-winning star also revealed that she moved out of home at 16, too. "I didn’t do the typical [thing], which was working in a restaurant. Mine were office-oriented jobs," she continued. "I worked for an accountant. I was a receptionist at 20th Century Fox for a producer who worked for Aaron Spelling. It was being in the [Hollywood] world but not in the world, very humbling. Being able to watch it from an objective point of view and going, 'This isn’t where I’m going to stay.' I had much bigger designs."

The actress also revealed how she has remained so tenacious over the years, saying: "If something didn’t go exactly as I’d like or wasn’t what I had hoped for, [I now know,] 'Yeah, that was a disappointment, but I’m not a disappointment,'" she said. "That’s a huge difference."

Demi at the Gucci fashion show in 2025

She also spoke frankly about her career going forward, and how she still feels she has a lot more to give. "I think the thing is, I feel in some ways so much more energized right now. And from a place that’s so much more whole that it feels really exciting to really open the lens of possibility. I don’t know what that looks like."

Tallulah Willis with mom Demi Moore

The star also shared who she finds inspiration from, saying: "I look at someone like Helen Mirren and I think, Oh my God, she’s in her 80s. And look at how dynamic - and the work that she’s doing, the diversity of the work she’s doing. And it says to me, Oh we’ve still got a lot to do."

Bruce, Demi and their daughters with Marlene Willis

In her acceptance speech for her Golden Globe for Best Actress for The Substance in January 2025, Demi had a powerful message about her decades spent in Hollywood, about being enough after being dubbed a "popcorn actress".

Demi at the Golden Globe Awards

"In those moments when we don’t think we’re smart enough, pretty enough, skinny enough, successful enough or basically just not enough … you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick," the Charlie's Angels actress told the audience.

