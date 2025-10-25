Hollywood legend and Lassie star dies at 100

Hollywood is mourning the loss of one of its most enduring stars. Beloved actress June Lockhart, best known for her iconic roles in Lassie, Lost in Space and Petticoat Junction, has died at the age of 100, just months after her milestone birthday. According to a family spokesperson, the screen legend passed away peacefully of natural causes at her Santa Monica home on Thursday, October 23, 2025. June’s daughter June Elizabeth and her granddaughter Christianna were by her side when she passed away. June Elizabeth shared a moving tribute to her mother, saying: "Mommy always considered acting her craft, but her true passions were journalism, politics, science, and NASA. She cherished her role in Lost in Space and was delighted to know she inspired many future astronauts."

June was born in 1925 in New York City. Her parents, Gene and Kathleen, were also actors, and she made her stage debut at the age of eight in a Metropolitan Opera production of Peter Ibbetson. Her career spanned an incredible nine decades, and even up until 2021 the veteran actress was still working, lending her voice to the character of Alpha Control for one episode of the Netflix remake of Lost in Space.

She lived a very private life in her later years, and her last public appearance was over a decade ago, at the Hollywood Chamber Of Commerce's 94th Annual Installation & Lifetime Achievement Awards Luncheon in March 2015.

© Getty Images June Lockhart as Ruth Martin in Lassie

The actress' Lost in Space co-star Bill Mumy spoke with ReMind Magazine about his onscreen mom's life in her later years, and confirmed that she had still lived at home and remained active. "June is at home. She has two assistants. She's still in her own home," he said.

© Getty Images June at the second annual New York Comic And Fantasy Creators Convention

"She follows the politics, she reads the news, but she doesn't talk on the phone and she doesn't - obviously - she's not going to put on all her makeup and go out and do a convention or anything anymore, but she's, well, she's fine. She's healthy,” he added.

Her onscreen son in Lassie, Jon Provost, also shared that June had incredible fitness and stamina. Recalling their time together at an autograph show a few years prior, he said: "She put her leg up on the table, touched her head to her knee in a yoga-type stretch and sent the waiter for a glass of chardonnay after which she regaled us with tales of her storied career."

© Getty Images June with her daughter and granddaughter

"I once asked her how she stayed so young-looking. She said, 'I've had great work done and some young boyfriends'," he recalled. "Whatever her formula, it worked. June has always been her own person."

In addition to her roles in Lassie and Lost in Space, June also starred in classic movies including A Christmas Carol, Meet Me in St. Louis and She-Wolf of London. She was one of the last surviving stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood.

© Getty Images June Lockhart in 2015 in Universal City, California

June was married twice during her lifetime - to John F. Maloney, from 1951-59, and then to John Lindsay, from 1959-70. With her first husband, June welcomed two daughters, Anne and June Elizabeth, both of whom ventured into acting.