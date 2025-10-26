Miley Cyrus showcases her incredible physique in plunging top

Singer Miley Cyrus stunned in a daring look as she attended the Maybe It’s a Maybelline x Miley launch party in Los Angeles on Friday 24 October, 2025. The 32-year-old Grammy winner, who recently debuted a fresh look with curly blonde hair, appeared to be topless beneath a chic ensemble while turning heads on the red carpet at Bar Marmont inside the iconic Chateau Marmont. The "Flowers" singer was on hand to celebrate her new role as global ambassador for the beauty brand and the debut of its Maybelline Serum Lipstick.

Miley made a bold statement in a black blazer with a daring plunging neckline, choosing to forgo a top underneath. She completed the look with relaxed black trousers and sleek closed-toe pumps. Her hair was styled in soft, loose curls that cascaded past her shoulders.

In September, it was revealed that the singer, 32, had been named a global ambassador for the iconic beauty brand. To mark the announcement, she recorded her own rendition of the brand’s famous "Maybe it’s Maybelline" jingle and shared her excitement about stepping into the new role.

© Getty Images for Maybelline New Miley attends the Maybe It's a Maybelline x Miley Launch Party

"I remember singing the Maybelline jingle as a kid and imagining it was me on the screen. Now, it is," Miley shared in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. Miley Cyrus also will front campaigns for the brand’s most iconic products and latest innovations.

© Getty Images for Maybelline New Miley was glowing at the event

"To take something so iconic and make it mine - it’s powerful and personal," she added. "This partnership brings together two core parts of me. You can’t erase makeup from music. Within music, there’s performance and honesty - makeup enhances both. It’s how I tell my truth without saying a word," she said.

© GC Images Miley has been sober for five years

Miley recently spoke out after her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, announced his engagement to Gabriella Brooks in September 2025. During an interview with Vogue, the 32-year-old admitted that she has held onto some of the "beautiful" mementos from their relationship.

Liam confirmed his separation from the singer in August 2019 and their divorce was finalized in January 2022 after less than a year of marriage. Liam and Miley had a turbulent relationship and first began dating in 2010. "I literally have a dress that I had on when I met my ex-husband, and then I have my dress that I wore on our first date," she shared with the outlet.

© Getty Images Miley and Liam dated on-and-off since 2009, and were married from December 2018-August 2019

"Along with letters and things that I really, I want to savor these kind of beautiful moments of my life," added Miley. The singer explained that "these intimate moments have also been public moments, it's a little bit tough to decide what piece I want to share and what I would ever allow to be seen."

Miley has recently celebrated five years of sobriety, sharing in an interview with Pamela Anderson that she has found ways to practice mindfulness and self-care.

© Maybelline Miley Cyrus X Maybelline

"A big part of what we do is sharing. Something I love is gardening – actually, I'm making sure my dog isn't digging mine up at this exact moment," she said.

"Gardening is something you do for yourself," she continued. "When we've shared so much of ourselves, having those little precious times with something simple - like putting a seed in the ground and nurturing it - it becomes a very personal process. Having that has been the medicine that's kept me grounded in my sober lifestyle."