Hollywood's most on-and-off-again relationships, including Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton's volcanic love story

When it comes to love in the spotlight, some couples seem magnetically drawn together no matter how many times they break up. From whirlwind engagements to dramatic splits, these famous pairings have kept fans – and tabloids – hooked for years. While some managed to make it work against all odds, others finally called it quits, to the relief of many (looking at you, Justin and Selena!). Join HELLO! as we revisit Hollywood's most on-and-off-again romances – couples who just couldn't seem to quit each other.
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
Miley and Liam were once Hollywood's it-couple, having met on the set of 2009 tear-jerker The Last Song. The singer was still starring in Disney's Hannah Montana at the time, while her Australian beau was just getting his start in the movie business. By 2010, they had already broken up twice before seemingly making their split official that November.
Then came the bombshell: the duo then surprised us all when they announced their engagement in 2012, with Miley telling People that she looked forward to "a life of happiness with Liam". All I will say to that is, buckle up, folks!
Miley and Liam called off their engagement in 2013 after months of split rumours, and went on to date other people. But they clearly couldn’t stop their feelings for each other bubbling to the surface again. "We were together five years, so I don't think those feelings will ever change," Liam told Men's Journal in 2015.
By early 2016, they were spotted hanging out in Australia with Liam's brother, Chris Hemsworth, and his wife, Elsa Pataky. The couple delighted fans when Miley was spotted wearing her engagement ring again – cue the reunion.
Cut to December 2018, when Miley shared a series of black and white photos from their wedding day on Instagram, sending the internet into meltdown. Then – you guessed it – they split again just eight months later, announcing the news via their rep.
"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," their statement read. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."
Liam, too, posted a heartfelt note on Instagram: "Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated, and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward."
He continued: "This is a private matter, and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."
While it was sad to see their romance end, it was probably for the best after countless breakups. At least we got some incredible music from Miley out of it – after all, who could forget ‘Wrecking Ball’?
Cardi B and Offset
Cardi B and Offset's disputes often played out over social media, with the whole world acting as the willing (and sometimes unwilling) audience to their messy breakups. After meeting back in 2017, the rappers seemed like the perfect match for each other, with Offset even getting her name tattooed on his neck (because that famously always works out for the best, right?). That same year, the couple weathered rumours that Offset had cheated on the 'Bodak Yellow' star. Cardi addressed it head-on in a candid Vogue interview in 2019: "People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments, like if you leave the fridge open. That's including everything."
The Grammy winner decided to stand by her man, and they went on to marry in secret in September 2017, a move which wasn't revealed until TMZ obtained their marriage certificate almost a year later. Cardi and Offset then welcomed their baby girl, Kulture, in July 2018, before going on to announce their split five months later.
You may also like
"We got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time," Cardi, then a new mum, said on Instagram. "It's nobody's fault; I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. It might take time to get a divorce, and I'm going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father."
The “break-up, make-up” cycle continued: the duo appeared to reunite a month later, with Cardi calling off the divorce. All seemed peaceful in their world until she filed for divorce again in September 2020, when reports emerged that Offset had been unfaithful. They were spotted kissing in November, then Cardi called off the divorce again that month. Is anyone else getting a headache?
The musicians went on to welcome a son, Wave, in September 2021. They broke up for what felt like the thousandth time in December 2023, went on to reunite mere weeks later, then Cardi filed for divorce for the final time in July 2024, a move which she called "a long time coming". Understatement of the century!
Shockingly, just a day later, the New York native then announced she was pregnant with their third child, who was born in September. Honestly, I scrambled my brain just researching their romance, so I can't imagine living it!
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick
Who didn't love to watch Kourtney and Scott on the screen as they navigated fame and parenthood together on Keeping Up With the Kardashians? I know I did. That is, until their romance began to take a darker turn when Scott's party boy lifestyle began to clash with Kourtney's dreams of a stable environment for their kids Mason, Penelope and Reign.
The duo met in 2006 at a mutual friend's party, then broke up for the first time a year later after rumours swirled that Scott had cheated on the reality TV star. They reconciled in 2009 when Kourtney unexpectedly became pregnant with Mason and welcomed their son in December, before a drunken tirade from Scott eight months later led her to break things off with him. Their turbulent dynamic continued – fights, reconciliations, and the arrival of Penelope in 2012 and Reign in 2014.
By 2015, Scott’s struggles with addiction took centre stage, with Kourtney sharing that he had her full support on his healing journey as he entered rehab.
"He is doing well. I think the thing that's most important to me is just his commitment to working on himself," she told People. "If somebody doesn't want to make changes, then that's really hard."
She continued: "He is learning so much about himself and growing, and so that's really amazing to see. When he's working on himself, it only betters our relationship." But when photos emerged of him with another woman that July, their relationship was officially over – for good, this time.
Everyone was rooting for the mother of three when she began a romance with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in 2021, after years of being on-and-off-again with Scott.
He got candid about their shifting relationship on The Kardashians, a show that never failed to explore the messy ins and outs of their dysfunctional relationship. "It was a huge adjustment losing Kourtney romantically, but now it's becoming a huge adjustment losing her as a best friend," he said in 2022. "Now we're really just more co-parents. I'd say it's probably one of the more difficult things in my life."
As for Kourtney, she appears to be happier than ever with her husband, Travis, and their baby, Rocky, whom they welcomed in November 2023. The brunette beauty explained that she will always share a connection with Scott, despite their toxic romance.
"Scott and I, we're going to be in each other's lives forever. We are soulmates, in a sense. No matter what, whether we're ever together or not," she said on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. While I was rooting for them to work out, it is touching to see Kourtney so happy with her husband and their blended family, as she deserves.
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez
These two were like the Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton of Gen Z, with their constant breakups and reconciliations splashed across the tabloids. Okay, maybe that comparison is a bit dramatic – but you get the idea.
Selena and Justin dated on and off for eight years. Yes, you read that right. Eight. I'm exhausted just thinking about it. After meeting as young teens in 2009, they went on to date privately for two years before making their first public appearance together in 2011 at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.
They broke up for the first time in November 2012, yet seemed to confirm they were back together again in August 2014 with a uncaptioned black-and-white photo of them in the same frame posted on Justin's Instagram. Fans were subsequently heartbroken to hear that they had split once again in November. "I support him. I think I always will. I'm upset when he's upset. I'm happy when he's happy," Selena told Ryan Seacrest days later.
Justin later opened up about their romance, sharing that they just weren't ready to be together. "I learned a lot," he told Complex. "I moved in with my girlfriend when I was 18. Started my own life with her. It was a marriage kind of thing. Living with a girl, it was just too much at that age."
Cue a series of public outings together, a serenade at a hotel bar, and romances with other celebrities, before they ended things for good in March 2018. Justin soon rekindled his on-and-off-again relationship with Hailey Baldwin, whom he married later that year and welcomed a son with, while Selena channelled her heartbreak into her chart-topping breakup anthem 'Lose You To Love Me'.
She later revealed that their split was one of the most difficult things she had ever endured. "I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of," the beauty mogul said in her documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me in 2022. "But then I just moved past it. I wasn't afraid anymore."
She added: "I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever. I just think that needed to happen, and ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me."
Justin and Selena's romance still lives in the minds of Millennials and Gen Z kids, with people constantly (and unfairly) comparing the 33-year-old with Hailey, and even begging Justin to get back together with his ex. Honestly, detailing the full extent of their romance would take me all day, so I'll spare you the rest.
Pink and Carey Hart
Pink has documented the ins and outs of her relationship with former motocross pro Carey Hart for years now, with the Grammy winner writing scathing lyrics about her husband every chance she gets. And yet, I would be remiss not to acknowledge that they are the only couple on this list that went the distance, despite the odds.
The pair met in 2001 at the Summer X Games, and kept their relationship under wraps for two years. After splitting in 2003, they reunited the following year, and the 'Get the Party Started' singer proposed to her man at the Pro 250 class finals in June 2005 with a big sign that read, "Will You Marry Me?" He accepted, thankfully, and they married in Costa Rica in January 2006.
Two years later, however, Pink and Carey announced their split via a statement from their rep. "This decision was made by best friends with a huge amount of love and respect for one another. While the marriage is over, their friendship has never been stronger," it read.
He appeared in her 'So What' music video while they were broken up, with Pink singing heavy lyrics to him like "You weren't there, you never were/ you want it all but that's not fair." They called off the divorce in May 2009 and went on to welcome their daughter, Willow, in June 2011. The punk-rock pair welcomed their son, Jameson, five years later, and worked hard on their marriage in the following years.
Pink and Carey learned through hours of therapy how to fight fair, with the mother of two revealing that their arguments would often stem from a place of insecurity. "It's usually that you feel vulnerable, that you feel powerless, that you feel out of control, that you feel scared," Pink told The Advocate.
"I'm a pit bull, but I'm a toothless pit bull. I will totally attack, but I just really wanted you to rub my tummy." I think I speak for everyone when I say that we are always rooting for these two!
Jude Law and Sienna Miller
This extremely good-looking pair were perfect on paper, but Jude's playboy ways meant that they couldn’t quite go the distance (though not for lack of trying). They met on the set of Alfie in 2003 and got engaged a year later, quickly becoming Britain’s golden couple.
Sienna's world came crashing down in May 2005, when Jude admitted to an affair with his children's nanny. "Following the reports in today's papers, I just want to say I am deeply ashamed and upset that I've hurt Sienna and the people most close to us," he said in a statement.
"I want to publicly apologise to Sienna and our respective families for the pain that I have caused. There is no defence for my actions, which I sincerely regret, and I ask that you respect our privacy at this very difficult time."
The actress later opened up about the traumatic scandal, which occurred when she was just 23 years old and starring in a production of Shakespeare's play As You Like It in London at the time.
Speaking to the Daily Beast, Sienna shared that it was "one of the most challenging moments I hope I'll ever have to experience. Because with that level of public heartbreak, to have to get out of a bed, let alone stand in front of 800 people every night, it's just the last thing you want to do."
My heart broke for the young star when I heard this – breakups can be one of the most painful things to ever experience; breaking up in front of the whole world and still having to go on stage every night must’ve been unbearable.
The pair weathered the tabloid storm and decided to give their relationship another try, before splitting in 2006. Sienna and Jude then reunited in 2009, yet called it quits for good in 2011, citing the tabloid media as part of the reason for their split. "It makes you go completely mad, which is ideal for [the tabloids]," Sienna said on This Life of Mine.
"The more you spiral, the better it is in terms of selling papers, that English thing of just wanting to tear people down. It felt so celebratory." While the duo are no longer in contact, Sienna shared that she wished her former fiancé well and that she cared about him "enormously" in 2016.
Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton
We couldn't complete this list without the original on-and-off-again couple – Hollywood legends Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. The lovebirds clicked while filming Cleopatra in 1962, despite both being married to other people at the time, and went on to say "I do" in 1964.
Their love drew the fascination of the entire world, it seemed, as the pair were constantly hounded by the paparazzi. After years of explosive and mean-spirited fights, they split in 1974, yet couldn't bear to be apart for too long.
Elizabeth and Richard tied the knot again less than a year later, with the actress writing about their reconciliation in her diary. "We exchanged rings, fathomless looks, and were married once again, back where we belonged. Always belonged," she penned. It sounds like something straight out of a romance novel to me.
It wasn't meant to be, however, and the couple split for good in 1976. "Elizabeth and I lived on the edge of an exciting volcano," Richard later explained. “I'm not easy to be married to or live with. I exploded violently about twice a year with Elizabeth. She would also explode. It was marvellous. But it could be murder."
“Even though there were rough times,” Elizabeth later wrote in her memoir, “I wouldn’t give up one minute of my time with Richard Burton.” While they ultimately didn’t go the distance, it's clear that Elizabeth and Richard held an immense amount of love for each other until the bitter end.