Hollywood's most on-and-off-again relationships, including Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton's volcanic love story

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

© Getty Miley and Liam met on the set of The Last Song

Miley and Liam were once Hollywood's it-couple, having met on the set of 2009 tear-jerker The Last Song. The singer was still starring in Disney's Hannah Montana at the time, while her Australian beau was just getting his start in the movie business. By 2010, they had already broken up twice before seemingly making their split official that November.

Then came the bombshell: the duo then surprised us all when they announced their engagement in 2012, with Miley telling People that she looked forward to "a life of happiness with Liam". All I will say to that is, buckle up, folks!

Miley and Liam called off their engagement in 2013 after months of split rumours, and went on to date other people. But they clearly couldn’t stop their feelings for each other bubbling to the surface again. "We were together five years, so I don't think those feelings will ever change," Liam told Men's Journal in 2015.

© Getty The duo got engaged in 2012, then called it off a year later

By early 2016, they were spotted hanging out in Australia with Liam's brother, Chris Hemsworth, and his wife, Elsa Pataky. The couple delighted fans when Miley was spotted wearing her engagement ring again – cue the reunion.

Cut to December 2018, when Miley shared a series of black and white photos from their wedding day on Instagram, sending the internet into meltdown. Then – you guessed it – they split again just eight months later, announcing the news via their rep.

"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," their statement read. "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

© Getty They married in an intimate ceremony in 2018

Liam, too, posted a heartfelt note on Instagram: "Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated, and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward."

He continued: "This is a private matter, and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love."

While it was sad to see their romance end, it was probably for the best after countless breakups. At least we got some incredible music from Miley out of it – after all, who could forget ‘Wrecking Ball’?