Jamie Oliver reveals 'tough' critique given to him by son River

There's a famous saying about getting to the truth of something by asking a drunk or a child, but Jamie Oliver was rather burnt by his eight-year-old son's tough critique of his culinary career.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Jamie revealed how the incident took place.

"The other night River said, and I have no idea where it came from, 'Daddy, do you possess a Michelin star?'

"I was like: 'No, I don't really like all that fancy food,' and he shook his head and said: 'You don’t like fancy food?'"

Jamie appeared to take the comments in good humour, saying: "I actually felt like I hadn't worked hard enough!"

He wore a pale pink velvet blazer for his appearance on the show, alongside actors Sigourney Weaver and Nicholas Hoult, comedian Lolly Adefope, and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The dad-of-five appears to share a special bond with his youngest son, sharing a sweet tribute on his seventh birthday in August last year. He wrote: "Happy birthday River Oliver you amazing, bonkers, extraordinary & utterly relentless exhausting child I love you so much have a great birthday son love dad."

The Naked Chef presenter shares River and four other children, Poppy, 22, Daisy, 21, Petal, 15, and Buddy, 13, with his wife Jools.

While River looks poised to become a food critic, it's Buddy who seems as though he will follow in his famous dad's footsteps.

On Instagram, Jamie wrote: "Buddy's been my shadow in the kitchen since he was tiny and he has always found cooking a real adventure.

"As a dad who cooks it's been such a joy to watch and be a part of his journey learning new skills and cooking new dishes...just look at those pics of baby Buds!!!"

Buddy has even gone so far as to release his own cookbook, sharing the sweet intention behind his recipes. He previously said: "None of [the recipes] are fancy or hard to do – you'll find things like easy breakfasts, meatballs, pizza and some sweet treats – I just hope people enjoy giving them a go."

His dad has no doubt been some inspiration behind this ethos, as Jamie has often spoken up about being committed to sharing healthy, cost-effective recipes that are easy to make.