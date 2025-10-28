Debbie Gibson is unrecognizable in latest outing following glamorous LA appearance

Debbie Gibson was unrecognizable as she stepped out in Las Vegas on an errand run, following her glowing appearance at the Dancers Against Cancer Gala in Los Angeles. The '80s icon looked so different as she emerged from a hair salon clad in an oversized purple graphic-print shirt with a gray tee underneath, her blonde locks flowing down her back after a fresh blowout. She wore denim mini shorts and flip flops to complete the look, showcasing her lithe legs as she walked to her car.

Debbie rose to fame in the '80s thanks to her hits like "Shake Your Love" and "Lost In Your Eyes", before making it big on Broadway with roles in Les Misérables, Cabaret, Grease and Funny Girl. She also joined the season five cast of The Apprentice, and appeared in Secret Celebrity Renovation and America's Most Musical Family.

The blonde beauty stunned at the Dancers Against Cancer Gala in October, donning an elegant black gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline and a high slit on the skirt of the dress. Debbie added strappy black heels and dramatic drop earrings to her outfit, and completed the look with her blonde locks styled in a wavy blowout that fell past her shoulders.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! at the star-studded event, she shared insight into her plans for an unscripted reality show. "I've been cultivating a few key ideas with very high-level teams," she said. "I think, without giving away the concept of the show, I get into the nooks and crannies of the country on tour and meet people as I travel on my RV; I've stopped at lemonade stands and I've been stuck in traffic jams and hopped out and handed out albums."

Learn more about Debbie below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Debbie Gibson looks unreal in thigh-high boots

"I think, right now, people are wanting to reconnect with people from their youth and to know that you can be doing new things in your 50s and at any age, and I think it's about connecting with people for me," she continued, before opening up about the pressures of being a woman in the spotlight.

© Aces / SplashNews.com Debbie stepped out in Las Vegas looked unrecognizable

"I think that women suffer with that feeling that they're supposed to be doing all the things for other people," she said. "But we can be generous and selfish as well. You have to take care of yourself, and refuel your own tank, and then you will have it to give to other people."

© Aces / SplashNews.com The singer appeared laid back as she ran errands

Debbie's debut album, Out of the Blue, hit shelves in 1987, launching her to pop stardom and cementing her as the youngest artist to write, produce and perform a song that smashed the Billboard charts.

© picture alliance via Getty Image Debbie was a huge pop star in the '80s

She has battled with Lyme disease for more than a decade, and despite a recent visit to urgent care, is doing better than ever.

© Getty Images Debbie stunned at the Dancers Against Cancer Gala in LA

"I just take one step at a time and address what comes up, and now I'm feeling fabulous right now. I feel great," she told People. "A couple of weeks ago, I ended up in an urgent care on the road. Is it Lyme, or is it just overdue? I don't really know, but my point is my health goes through twists and turns, like everybody."