Kristen Stewart looks very different in latest red carpet outing

Kristen Stewart embraced laid-back chic as she attended the Film Independent Presents event, a far cry from her ultra-glam AFI Fest look earlier in the week. The actress was at a special screening of The Chronology Of Water, which she wrote, co-produced and directed, at the Writers Guild Theater on Tuesday October 28, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. The Spencer star opted for a relaxed, makeup-free vibe in a cream button-up printed shirt teamed with bold red trousers and matching loafers. Her tousled hair and minimal accessories added to the effortless feel, a reminder that her cool factor doesn’t rely on red-carpet sparkle.

Earlier this week, Kristen appeared in a body-skimming burgundy lace dress as she attended the AFI Fest 2025 screening of her latest project. Also in attendance was Dylan Meyer, Kristen's wife, who was also a producer for the film. The pair have been together since 2019, and got married in April of this year. The outing marked the first time the pair have hit the red carpet together since their nuptials.

The dress was sheer yet sophisticated, hugging Kristen's frame with sculptural precision. The long sleeves and high neckline said 'demure' while the sheer fabric added a cheeky touch. A bit romantic and a touch rebellious. Beneath the dress, Kristen opted for a pair of matching sheer leggings - adding extra dimension to the outfit.

© Getty Images for Film Independen Kristen Stewart attends the Film Independent Special Screening of "The Chronology Of Water" at the Writers Guild Theater

Kristen opted to team the dress with black accessories and a messy bun, with bitty fringe - adding to the grunge energy of the entire ensemble.

© Getty Images for Film Independen "The Chronology Of Water" is Kristen's directorial debut

The Twilight star is something of a chameleon, frequently changing up her look, whether through her fashion choices or her hairstyles. In July 2025, she turned heads when she stepped out for a casual walk with her wife and dog showcasing bright neon locks.

© Variety via Getty Images Kristen and Dylan at the AFI Fest 2025 special screening of "The Chronology of Water"

It’s not unusual for Kristen to reinvent herself with hair. Over the years she’s cycled through jet black pixie crops, bleached platinum bobs, undercut mohawks and every shade in between. In a 2023 interview with the Associated Press, Kristen explained how she uses her hair as a tool for transformation. "I really like having long hair," she said.

© Getty Images Kristen during "The Chronology of Water" photocall in Cannes, France

"It’s such a descriptor though, such a character on your body. Like, when I have long hair, I move my body completely differently. I walk into rooms differently. I wear different clothes... I might do everything differently." She went on to recall her post‑Love Lies Bleeding haircut obsession: "I was so addicted to cutting my hair after we made [Love Lies Bleeding]. I couldn’t stop just, like, blunt fronting my bangs."

It’s been a busy year for Kristen, with the actress set to appear in The Wrong Girls, the thriller her wife Dylan is directing. She’s also attached to the horror epic Flesh of the Gods, as well as a high‑profile limited series, The Challenger, in which she’s rumored to play a NASA engineer.