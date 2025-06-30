Jeff Bezos' first wife MacKenzie Scott sparks reaction from A-Listers amid ex's wedding spectacle

While there were certainly a lot of eyes on Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding extravaganza this week, he wasn't the only billionaire people had their attention on.

After a two-year engagement, the couple, who started dating in 2019 amid their respective divorces, finally tied the knot in Venice, Italy this weekend with a reportedly $50 million wedding attended by stars such as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio and Victoria Ceretti, Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King, among others.

And as netizens either ogled over it or, alternatively, protested and lambasted it, others instead turned the conversation over to the Amazon founder's first wife, MacKenzie Scott.

© Geoff Pugh/Shutterstock Lauren and Jeff got married in Venice

Jeff and MacKenzie were married from 1993 to 2019, and share four kids, three sons and daughter. Only their oldest son's name, Preston, is publicly known, and that he was born in 2000, but they've kept the names and birthdays of their remaining three children private, and it is only public knowledge that their daughter was adopted from China.

As the Bezos wedding festivities raved on in Italy, Mia Farrow took to Instagram and shared a photo of MacKenzie, and simply wrote: "How awesome is MacKenzie Scott! (Jeff Bezos' first wife & mother of his 4 children)."

"As of mid-December 2024, she had given a total of $19.3 billion to over 1,600 charitable organizations," she added, and fans and celebrities alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post and praise MacKenzie's philanthropy.

© Getty Images The wedding reportedly cost $50 million

"Truly incredible," Olivia Munn wrote, as others followed suit with: "She's amazing. Because of her scholarship to a junior college in my community, thousands of kids can go to college for free for 3 years! Love her!" and: "Yes! I've been waiting for someone with a voice to mention her," as well as: "Just beautiful inside and out! Imagine what our world would be like if all billionaires were like this!"

MacKenzie's net worth

MacKenzie was by her ex-husband's side through the creation and stratospheric growth of Amazon, and today, according to Forbes, she has a net worth of $31.4 billion, down from 2023's $39.1 billion; Jeff's stands at $237 billion, up from 2023's $165.3 billion.

© Getty MacKenzie and Jeff with their kids in 2016

Amazon today reportedly has a market value of over $2.36 trillion – their revenue as of 2022 was $514 billion – and MacKenzie, as part of her divorce settlement from Jeff, received a 4% stake in the company.

What she is doing today

MacKenzie works both as a writer and philanthropist. In 2005, she wrote her debut novel The Testing of Luther Albright, and in 2013 she published her second novel, titled Traps.

© Getty The former pair was married for 26 years

After her 2019 divorce, MacKenzie signed the Giving Pledge, which she established herself, a promise to donate at least half of her wealth in the course of her lifetime. In its website Yield Giving, it states: "Our network of staff and advisors has yielded over $14 billion to 1,600+ non-profit teams to use as they see fit for the benefit of others."

Her dating life

After her 2019 split from Jeff, MacKenzie revealed in March 2021 that she married Seattle high school science teacher Dan Jewett, however she filed for divorce in September 2022, and it was finalized in 2023.