Kevin Costner's ex-wife Christine Baumgartner says 'I do' to Josh Connor

Actor Kevin Costner’s ex Christine Baumgartner has found love again with financier Josh Connor. The pair exchanged vows on Saturday, October 18, at Santa Ynez Ranch, a secluded, romantic vineyard in Santa Barbara, California, just a short distance from where Christine grew up. Their romantic outdoor ceremony took place at sunset and was attended by just over 100 guests, including close family, friends, and their children. The bride stunned in a custom Mira Zwillinger gown adorned with hand-embroidered floral details and a flattering sweetheart neckline.

Later, for the reception, Christine slipped into a sleek white satin strapless Lihi Hod dress featuring the same neckline and a chic side slit. Groom Josh looked dapper in a custom black tuxedo with a timeless, tailored fit, as seen in exclusive pics shared by People.

It was reported earlier this year that Christine and Josh had gotten engaged in a romantic beachside proposal. The pair were first speculated to be dating in July 2023, when they were spotted together on a vacation in Hawai'i.

© JISH / BACKGRID Christine and Josh in Montecito shortly after their engagement.

Shortly after however, the mom-of-three, 51, denied she was in a romantic relationship with Josh when it was called into question during a court proceeding in Santa Barbara for her divorce. Josh is reportedly also divorced, as of January 2023, and like Christine, he also shares three kids with his former spouse.

© Getty Images for WarnerMedia Christine and Kevin together in 2022

Christine and Kevin first started dating in 2000, and tied the knot with a ceremony at his Aspen, Colorado ranch in 2004. They split in May 2023 following a 19-year marriage and have three children together.

© Getty Images Kevin and Christine at their wedding at his ranch in September 2004

Their divorce finally settled in September 2023 after months of back and forth and circling California courts. A Santa Barbara court judge declared that the terms of their 2004 prenuptial agreement would be enforced. Several of their legal disagreements have stemmed from their prenup, which initially stated that Christine would receive a $1.5 million payout from Kevin should they divorce. At the conclusion of the two days of hearings, the court also ordered Kevin to pay a monthly child support of $63,209 to Christine.

© Getty Christine in August 2024 in Montecito, California

Their split was Kevin’s second divorce; he was previously married to actress Cindy Costner from 1978 to 1994. He shares three children with her as well, plus he also has a son, Liam, with Bridget Rooney, whom he dated after his split from Cindy.

Kevin, 70, is reportedly now casually dating filmmaker and actress, Kelly Noonan Gores, 46. The two have a 24-year age gap and reportedly met through mutual friends. Kelly is best known for her 2017 documentary Heal, which stars the alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra and dives into the scientific and spiritual underbelly of our health and abilities to heal.