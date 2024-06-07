Catherine Bach, 70, sports very different look to her Daisy Duke days as she steps out in LA

It's been more than four decades since Catherine Bach graced TV screens as cousin Daisy in The Dukes of Hazzard - and she's still got the glam factor.

With no hot pants in sight, the 70-year-old actress was photographed shopping in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Catherine opted for an all-black ensemble and looked chic in a simple sweater, jeans and loafers.

She wore her long, highlighted hair in loose waves and hid behind a pair of designer sunglasses.

Carrying a Chanel handbag, Catherine perused the shops and boutiques during her day out.

© Getty Images John Schneider, Catherine Bach and Tom Wopat starred in The Dukes of Hazzard together

Her portrayal of Daisy Duke made Catherine a cultural icon, with her character's trademark denim shorts - affectionately known as Daisy Dukes - becoming a fashion phenomenon.

She brought toughness, wit and charm to the role which made her so endearing to fans.

© MEGA Catherine Bach went shopping in LA

After her run on the show, Catherine continued to work in television and film and also ventured into the business world, launching a successful line of jewelry inspired by her Mexican heritage.

When it comes to her life away from the cameras, it's been marked by both triumphs and challenges. Catherine found love with entertainment lawyer Peter Lopez, and had two daughters, Sophia and Laura, with him.

© MEGA Catherine opted for an all black ensemble

Tragically, he died by suicide in 2010, and Catherine and her family were left devastated.

Years later she told Fox News of his sudden death:: "It was the first time I've ever felt completely and utterly, totally overwhelmed. I didn't see it coming. I just didn't know how I was going to get through it by myself."

© Getty Images Catherine on the set of the television show, The Dukes of Hazzard

Despite this hardship, the actress remained a devoted mom and focused on raising her daughters and supporting their endeavors.

She has spoken about how faith and therapy have helped them and she remains close to her children.

Last year, there was talk of a Dukes of Hazzard reboot with Catherine, and the two other main stars, John Schneider and Tom Wopat have remained good friends.

Catherine Bach stole the limelight on the red carpet

"John and Tom are family," she told Fox News Digital. "I love them both so much and always love to catch up with them. It's a lot of laughs when we gather.

"We have so much history and know everything about each other. Well, pretty much everything," the actress continued. "The secret to our long friendship is caring. We have seen each other through the good times and sad times. I do count on my TV cousins, and I think they know they can always count on me."