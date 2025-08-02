Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea inundated with congratulatory messages after huge personal update

Mark Wahlberg and his wife, Rhea Durham, had reason to celebrate on Friday as they marked a very special milestone in their marriage.

The couple was inundated with sweet messages from fans after they each shared posts to mark their 16th wedding anniversary.

Marriage milestone

Mark posted a photo of himself topless with his arm around his bikini-clad wife's shoulders as she took a selfie of the couple, who appeared to be on vacation at the time.

He kept his message short and sweet, simply writing: "Happy anniversary," followed by several praying hands and red heart emojis.

© Instagram Mark wished his wife a 'happy anniversary' on Instagram

Rhea had a little more to say and captioned a black and white photo of the couple: "Happy Anniversary Baby. 24 years in and 16 years married. Love you infinity."

Many of their fans were quick to wish them a "happy anniversary", while others congratulated them on their longstanding marriage.

"Love Love Love. Congratulations Brother to you and your beautiful Wife," one commented. A second said: "Bravo! Beautiful couple! Beautiful family." A third added: "Wow you two this is awesome Happy Anniversary to you all."

© Instagram Rhea declared she loves her husband 'infinity'

Mark and Rhea have been going strong since 2001 and tied the knot on August 1, 2009, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Beverly Hills, California, with only their children and about 12 close friends and family in attendance.

The couple moved to Las Vegas with their four kids, Ella, 21, who is currently a student at Clemson University in South Carolina, Michael, 19, Brendan, 16, and Grace, 15, from LA in the fall of 2022.

© Instagram Mark moved his wife and kids to Las Vegas in 2022

Vegas

The father of four first detailed his plans to move during an interview on The Talk that same year, explaining: "I moved to California many years ago to pursue acting, and I've only made a couple of movies in the entire time that I was there."

He added: "So to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer… This made a lot more sense for us."

At first, they lived in a two-story, 7,327-square-foot townhouse situated in a private community called The Summit Club, which Mark purchased in August 2022 for $14.5 million.

© Instagram Mark moved to Vegas so his kids could 'pursue their dreams'

The Summit Club, which is in the southern part of the Summerlin community, describes itself as "a members-only residential community featuring a Tom Fazio-designed golf course, unique wellness and recreation programs, and 260 residences."

After a year, he sold the property for a whopping $16.6 million after revealing it was only ever a "temporary place."

Speaking with TODAY.com, he explained: "When we decided to move [to Las Vegas], we wanted to move before school started, so we moved into a temporary place… and we now moved into another place."

© Instagram Mark and Rhea built a family home in Vegas

He continued: "The plan was always to build, not only a studio but a family home. We just moved from one house to another."

Giving further insight into what his family's life looks like in Nevada, he added: "You have Las Vegas, and people think automatically, 'Oh, the Strip.' But (in) Nevada, there are wonderful communities."

Though he admitted that he does "miss California," Mark said the move was worth it because his "kids are thriving" in Las Vegas.