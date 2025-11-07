Kim Kardashian opens up about daughter North's response to tattoo controversy

Kim Kardashian has addressed the backlash her daughter, North West, faced over wearing fake tattoos. The 45-year-old appeared on an episode of Complex's GOAT Talk YouTube series on Wednesday, where she discussed the topic. Back in October, North shared a video on TikTok to debut her playful transformation. The 12-year-old rocked electric blue braids, long fake lashes, faux face tattoos, several piercings, blue contact lenses, and grillz. "Fake piercing and fake tatts for life," she penned in the caption. Despite sharing that the tattoos and piercings were not permanent, North's edgy look caused a stir on social media.

The Skims founder revealed that her daughter was confused over the backlash she received. "She was like, 'I don't get it. It's a Halloween costume. It's all fake,'" recalled Kim. The reality star also shared that it was, in fact, her daughter, not her, who wrote a message under a Daily Mail TikTok post. "This is such a non-issue," read the comment. "She takes my phone, and she writes back to a comment, and she goes, 'This is such a non-issue.' Then online, it was like, 'Kim defends North to the end on this look.' 'That's a good clapback," said Kim.

Kim went on to share her opinion on the backlash they faced online, calling the comments "horrible" and "disturbing". "North, if she ever posts a TikTok, it's on my phone, so she has to ask my approval, and then I post it, whatever," she explained. "The comments, all that's on my phone. So her and her girlfriends, they love doing costumes, they love doing looks, and so, it's Halloween season, so they put on fake tattoos on their face, fake piercings, they all had their colored hair. They looked like an opium Powerpuff Girls … [that's] what they were going for."

"This isn’t cute, shaking my head," one critic wrote on the post, while another shared: "She can have a style, but this style looks ridiculously grown and not cute for a 12-year-old. Would you want your daughter walking around like this?!"

At only 12 years old, North has already curated her own signature style. When North was just a few months old, Kim told Grazia that her daughter gravitated toward "sweet things that are not too frilly," favoring simple, solid earth-tone pieces. At Vogue’s Forces of Fashion conference, the reality star described a then 8-year-old North as "very opinionated" about what she wears, particularly if she dons too much black.