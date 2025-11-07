The Rookie's Nathan Fillion has these 'non-negotiables' when it comes to his love life

The Rookie's Nathan Fillion just opened up about many things – his workout routine, how he gains his confidence, and his favorite self-care items. The actor was named one of People's Sexiest Men Alive and dove into his life off-screen. But most interestingly, the 54-year-old shared his 'non-negotiables' when it comes to his love life. Nathan stepped out this summer with his new girlfriend, Tania Raymonde, 37. Neither Nathan or Tania have commented publicly about their relationship, but they've made several red carpet appearances together. Does Tania meet all of his non-negotiables?

In conversation with People, Nathan said: "I'm going to tell you this now, kids out there, long distance relationships don't work unless you've established them first." He continued: "If you establish a relationship and then somehow you're separated by distance, that can work. But you can't start something long distance because you'll never be priority to their choices."

© FilmMagic The couple is very private about their love

Luckily for Tania and Nathan, they both live in Los Angeles together – no long distance necessary! The Rookie actor grew up in Edmonton, Canada, but calls LA his home after moving there for work. His girlfriend was born in Los Angeles and attended Lycée Français de Los Angeles while growing up there.

© Getty Images Tania and Nathan enjoy everything LA has to offer, even their farmer's markets

While long distance relationships were number one on Nathan's non-negotiables list, he had a few more. The actor said: "You have to be able to be with someone to watch the choices they make to understand who they are." He continued: "You have to see how someone treats waiters. That's a great litmus test. It's just ... how do people deal with something negative happening in their life? Can they be joyful?"

© Warner Bros. via Getty Images Tania is an actor as well and starred in ABC's Lost

Nathan shared that "life can be extremely stressful." And he knows stress. He's been acting for over 30 years. Nathan's breakout role was as Rick Castle in Castle. He acted in the role for seven years before landing The Rookie. His current show – which he is also the lead – follows John Nolan who becomes the LAPD's oldest ever rookie police officer.

© Disney Nathan has starred in 144 episodes of The Rookie

While filming season eight of the beloved ABC procedural, the cast and crew filmed in Prague rather than Los Angeles – a decision that could cause some stress. The Rookie showrunner, Alexi Hawley, explained the decision while at the San Diego Comic-Con 2025, saying: "When I first said, hey, I want to go to Prague for season 8, I got some looks, because that's not a normal network television thing to do. But I'm like we can absorb it, because we've gotten really good at making the show."