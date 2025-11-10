Dallas star looks incredibly youthful as he turns 75

Brooklyn-born actor Jack Scalia, who celebrates his 75th birthday on 10 November 2025, still looks as striking as he did in his early modeling days through to his decades-long career in TV and film. Born Giacomo Tomaso Tedesco in 1950, he grew up in Long Island, New York, and was once drafted as a professional baseball pitcher for the Montreal Expos before a shoulder injury ended his athletic path. Jack first made a splash as a "beefcake" model, advertising briefs and jeans, which helped launch him into his acting career.

Earlier this year, his friend and 1980s supermodel Kim Alexis shared a sweet photo of the pair together, lauding him for his support in the early days of her career.

"Ran into an old friend at the Bermuda Dunes Golf Celebrity Tournament recently - Jack Scalia," she captioned the image. "He was the male model at one of my very first modeling jobs and guided me through it when I didn’t know a thing! Here we are, 47 years later. Jack went on to act in Hollywood, while I took a different route. Did you ever have someone who guided you when you were just starting out?"

Jack with friend Kim Alexis

Jack appeared in a season of Remington Steele, which also launched the career of fellow actor Pierce Brosnan, before landing the role of Nicholas Pearce in the series Dallas, the suave suitor of Sue Ellen Ewing, before his character’s dramatic exit when he fell to his death after being pushed from a balcony during a fight with J. R. Ewing, played by Larry Hagman. He returned to the series finale in a dream sequence in which he was married to Sue Ellen.

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Jack and Bruce Weber in New York City

From 2001 to 2003, he starred as Chris Stamp on the long-running soap All My Children, which earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor. From soap to prime-time, and drama to film and television-movies, he’s carved out a steady if somewhat under-the-radar career path.

© Getty Images Jack Scalia attends the Vettys Presidential Inaugural Ball

Over the years, Jack has been drawn into charity work. In 2007 he co-founded Operation American Spirit with his wife. The charity was founded to raise awareness and funding for severely injured troops and their families. In a press conference Jack said that he started the charity in the hopes of raising one hundred million dollars for wounded veterans.

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Jack with the cast of Remington Steele

Jack was previously married to former model Joan Rankin and to 1982 Miss Universe Karen Baldwin, with whom he has two daughters, Olivia and Jacqueline. He is currently married to Edna Blixseth Scalia.