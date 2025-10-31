All My Children premiered 55 years ago in January 1970 and was on air for 41 years. The iconic soap opera ended in 2011 and launched the career of many actors. With many twists and turns, All My Children was set in Pine Valley, a fictional suburb of Philadelphia, and follows the lives, loves, and secrets of prominent families – particularly the tumultuous life of Erica Kane. Unlike many shows launched in the '70s, All My Children covered topics like abortion, addiction, and AIDS, along with the more typical love affairs and betrayals.

The show was very popular, with as many as 18 million viewers during its early years. After the soap ended in 2011, the actors and actresses of the show left Pine Valley, PA and moved forward. So, where is the cast of All My Children now? HELLO! looked back at the biggest stars to see where they've ended up.

© Getty Images Susan Lucci The lead actress of All My Children was Susan Lucci. The now 78-year-old actress got her break on the soap in 1970 as Erica Kane. During her time on the show, she was nominated for 21 Daytime Emmy awards, finally winning in 1999. After All My Children ended in 2011, Susan went on to make appearances on Dallas, Army Wives, and Devious Maids. In 2008, she competed on Dancing with the Stars and placed sixth. Susan was married to her late-husband Helmut Huber for 53 years until his passing in 2022. The couple had two children – Andreas and Liza.

© Getty Images Kelly Ripa Before she was a world famous daytime television host, Kelly Ripa, 55, was an actress on All My Children. In 1990, she landed the role of Hayley Vaughan and played her for two decades. In 2001, Kelly began hosting Live! With Regis and Kelly alongside Regis Philbin. Since then, the talk show has seen a few iterations, with co-hosts like Ryan Seacrest, Michael Strahan, and now, her husband, Mark Consuelos.

© Getty Images David Canary David Canary played twins on All My Children. He was first cast on the show in 1983, appearing as Adam and Stuart Chandler. David played the roles on and off for nearly three decades. The actor once said that when he wasn't playing Stuart, he "missed him desperately." David died in 2015 at the age of 77.

© Getty Images Michael E. Knight Another longtime cast member of All My Children, Michael E. Knight, 66, starred as Tad Martin. Tad was a good guy on the show, and often got into arguments with Adam Chandler. During his tenure, Michael won three Daytime Emmy awards for his work. Since the show ended, he has appeared on The Young and the Restless and General Hospital.

© Getty Images Cameron Mathison Almost thirty years into the show's run, Cameron Mathison, 56, joined All My Children in 1998. He starred as Ryan Lavery, a character who fell in love many times. Ryan was part of one of the show's most memorable weddings when he married Gillian Andrassy in 2001. Since the show wrapped, Cameron has appeared on Desperate Housewives, Drop Dead Diva, and General Hospital. Cameron married his wife Vanessa Mathison in 2002, but they separated in July 2025. The former couple are parents to two children – Lucas and Leila.