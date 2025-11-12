Tim McGraw shares emotional tribute to unseen family members

Tim McGraw paid tribute to his tight-knit family in a touching social media post shared on Veterans Day, to honor his kin who had served in the armed forces. The country superstar posted a clip with the faces of each of these family members front and center, as the American flag waved in the background. The clip was set to his song "Comfort Me", which featured the lyrics: "I am your tired, I am your poor in spirit/Yearning to breathe, breathe free/Breathe free."

"Honoring a few of my family members who've served, and all those who've dedicated their lives to protecting our freedom. Your courage and sacrifice will never be forgotten," he wrote in the caption, prompting an outpouring of support from his fans in the comment section. "Thank you for your service," wrote one fan, while another added: "Salute to every hero in this family – that's legacy right there." Tim's half-sister, Tracey, also commented: "Thank you brother! I love you."

The father of three has quite the blended family, as his parents, Elizabeth "Betty" D'Agostino and Tug McGraw, went on to welcome children with other partners after his birth. He has two half-brothers, Mark and Matthew, from his father, as well as a half-sister, Cari. He also has two half-sisters, Tracey and Sandra, from his mother's marriage to Horace Smith, whom Tim believed to be his biological father until the age of 11.

The "Don't Take the Girl" singer was raised by Horace and Betty, yet discovered that Tug, a pitcher for the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies, was actually his dad. "I think a lot of people don't realize I didn't grow up with Tug," he told Today in 2019. "I didn't know Tug was my dad. I found my birth certificate when I was 11 years old."

He continued: "We didn't have a whole lot, and I was in my mom's closet, I was digging through something and found my birth certificate. It said McGraw. My name was Smith as a kid because my stepdad's name was Horace Smith."

© Instagram The singer shared a tribute to his family on Veterans Day

Tim shared with ABC News that Betty worked hard to give him and his younger sisters a good life after becoming a mother at a young age. "She didn't get to graduate because I came along," he told the outlet. "And then she went through some terrible things early in my life."

© Instagram Tim with his brothers Mark and Matthew

"So I have a lot of memories of all those things, and I know how resilient my mom is, and how tough she is, and how strong of a woman she is, and how well she raised us under the circumstances," he recalled. Betty's determination is something that Tim has tried to pass on to his three daughters, Gracie, 28, Maggie, 27, and Audrey, 23, whom he shares with his wife, Faith Hill.

© Getty Images Tim's mother worked three jobs to make ends meet

"I think more than anything [what I admire most] is her tenacity," Tim said of his mother in an interview with Big Machine Records. "You know, my mom worked three jobs with us growing up, and was in some abusive relationships, and she really worked hard and really instilled a sense of belief in [us] and to dream and to always go for stuff."

© Getty Images He shares his three daughters with his wife, Faith Hill

"And I feel like hopefully Faith and I both have done that for our daughters," he continued. "But that's the trait of my mom, besides her big heart, that's the trait in my mom that I admire most, her tenacity and her willingness to overcome adversity."