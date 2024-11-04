Meet James Van Der Beek's 6 lookalike children

James Van Der Beek announced on Sunday that he had been privately battling colorectal cancer at the age of 47.

The actor shared the news with People and then posted about it on his own social media page, explaining that the process of sharing the news didn't go as planned, but he had his family by his side through it all.

"Apologies to all the people in my life who I'd planned on telling myself," he penned. "Nothing about this process has occurred on my preferred timeline…"

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The More The Merrier — Big Celebrity Families

"But we roll with it, taking each surprise as a signpost, pointing us toward a greater destiny than we would have discovered without divine intervention," adding: "Please know that my family and I deeply appreciate all the love and support."

The star has been married to wife Kimberly Brook since 2010, and they share six children together. Here's what to know about his family-of-eight…

© Instagram James and Kimberly with their six children

© Getty Images Olivia Van Der Beek, 14 The oldest of James and Kimberly's six children, Olivia is the only one of their kids to be born in a hospital. She was born on September 25, 2010 and was named after an olive tree that the couple often spent time under while in Israel. SEE: James Van Der Beek shares glimpse into 'crazy' life with 6 kids in touching tribute to wife The teen made her TV debut beside her dad in February 2024, when they competed on the Fox game show We Are Family. James proudly gushed about it on Instagram, writing: "So proud of my baby girl. And I call her that because when I watched her tonight, all I could see was the newborn in the bassinet who I could not stop looking at in awe."

© Instagram Joshua Van Der Beek, 12 Joshua, James and Kimberly's oldest son, was born on March 13, 2012, the first of their five home births. Just like his older sister, Joshua is a dead-ringer for his parents with his blonde locks and bright eyes. In a tribute post on his 12th birthday, the Dawson's Creek star commented on his son's "high weirdness" and "sense of humor," adding: "I cherish our adventures, your questions, and even the highly questionable 'facts' you’re so fond of dispensing."

© Instagram Annabel Van Der Beek, 10 Annabel was born on January 25, 2014, with the actor revealing her name during an appearance on The Talk, explaining that like her older sister, the parents were waiting to first meet her before naming her. LATEST: Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin's muscular body rivals famous dad's in new photo In a tribute on her birthday, James highlighted her sense of adventure and notably praised her warm spirit. "Your sincerity, your kindness, and the depth with which you care is so reliable, it sets the bar for the whole family," he sweetly penned.

© Instagram Emilia Van Der Beek, 8 Emilia was born on March 23, 2016 in the family's Los Angeles home. James praised her intelligence and dubbed her an "old soul" in a message to her on her birthday, writing: "You came in an old soul… and continue to blow us away with each passing day." "Whether you're asking big cosmic questions or making sure I have everything I need for the day before ushering me out the door on time to drive you to school, I listen to 100% of what you have to say."

© Instagram Gwendolyn Van Der Beek, 6 James and Kimberly welcomed their youngest daughter Gwendolyn on June 15, 2018, with the How I Met Your Mother actor noting that of all his kids, she is definitely the sassiest. MORE: Mark Wahlberg's teen daughter is almost as tall as model mom in new photo "Whether you’re making astute observations about the world, talking smack, or just playing to see what kind of reaction you get…," he joked in a birthday tribute. Thank you for teaching me about patience, presence, and how much fun life can be when you’re not shy about grabbing the biggest possible slice at all times."