Amy Schumer shares powerful message as she reveals real reason for social media exit

Amy Schumer stunned fans on Tuesday when she suddenly deleted all of her previous Instagram photos, stating that she made the unexpected move "for no reason". The comedienne then explained the motivation behind her decision on Wednesday, alongside a past snap of her wearing joke glasses during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "Hey media outlets I didn't delete my old photos because they were pre me losing weight. That's a narrative you created," she began in the caption.

"I'm proud of how I've looked always. I have been working to be pain-free and I finally am. My endometriosis is better. My back is healing. I no longer have Cushing syndrome so my face went back to normal. I am grateful to be strong and healthy especially for my son."

"But your Instagram is not your identity, it's a curation of what you want the world to see, and I feel great strong and beautiful and it's been fun sharing that," she continued. "I didn't purposely go on a 'weight loss journey', that's a fine thing to go on. But my focus has been on health. I'm sure my weight will always fluctuate. I'm a perimenopausal woman on HRT meds."

She concluded the message: "Wishing you strength and self-love on whatever path you're on as long as it's kind and respectful to all people. No matter their weight race or religion peace!" Fans took to the comment section to praise Amy's words, with one writing, "Bravo! And well said," while another added: "Shed what doesn't serve you, and go on your journey, sis! Here for it all!"

Learn more about Amy's health journey below...

WATCH: Amy Schumer opens up about her health issues on Jimmy Fallon

Another chimed in: "Beautiful. You and the statement," while a fourth said: "All that matters is you're feeling good. Keep shining." Just a day prior, Amy shared a photo to Instagram with the caption: "My first ever insta post. I'm gonna erase them all cause why not?" prompting confusion from her fans. She returned to the platform with a photo of herself in a dazzling red minidress, showcasing her toned figure.

© Instagram Amy deleted all her photos on Instagram on Tuesday

Amy has been open about her health journey in recent years, including how painful it was to live with endometriosis. Endometriosis is a chronic condition that sees tissue similar to the uterine lining grow outside of the uterus, causing inflammation, scarring, intense pain, and sometimes infertility. The mother of one shared insight into the "lonely disease" in an interview for The Checkup with Dr. David Agus.

© Instagram She returned to Instagram with a stunning snap

"I've been in so much pain, you know, my whole life – not just the week of my period," she explained. "For months, I had been complaining of pain…it was just this pain you can't see. And there is the inclination to always think a woman is just being dramatic." Amy underwent an appendectomy and a hysterectomy, which improved her health exponentially.

© Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im The actress has been open about her struggles with endometriosis and perimenopause

"It just felt like someone lifted this veil that had been over me. And I just felt like a different person…like a new mom," she said of her recovery. The Trainwreck actress, who shares her six-year-old-son, Gene, with her husband, Chris Fischer, has also been open about using GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro. "I tried Ozempic almost three years ago, and I was bedridden," she told Howard Stern.

© Instagram Amy has undergone multiple surgeries in recent years

"I was vomiting, and then you have no energy. But other people take it, and they're all good. I lost 30 pounds so quick. I looked great, and I couldn't lift my head off the pillow, so what's the point?" She was eventually prescribed Mounjaro, another GLP-1 iteration, and had a "really good experience" with the drug, which works to suppress appetite.