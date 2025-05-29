Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump's kids play major role in their romance — here's how

Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump share a number of similarities, which brings the love birds closer. It's definitely a small world after all as they say, because their children Kai Trump, Sam Alexis Woods and Charlie Woods all attend the same school called the Benjamin School in Florida together.

Tiger shares his two children with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren. Vanessa Trump is the ex-wife of President Donald Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr. and the co-parents share five children together.

Not only are their children classmates, but the teens often enjoy hobbies outside of school together. Tuition at the school costs a hefty annual price of $37,200.

Kai and Charlie often play golf together and both have dreams of becoming pro golf players. Kai plans on attending the University of Miami when she graduates from Benjamin next year, and she aspires to play golf on its team there. She often posts pictures and videos of herself playing and attending golf events such as the CJ Cup Byron Nelson this month.

© Instagram Love in the air for Tiger and Vanessa

Sam recently graduated from the high school and will be going to Stanford just like her father. Unlike Charlie or her dad, the sport of golf hasn't personally grown on her. Tiger has been photographed cheering on Sam during her soccer game at the school, during which her team ended up winning the state championship in March 2025.

When Charlie was a freshman, he assisted in his varsity golf team going on to win a state title. When he was only 15, he participated in the PNC Championship.

© Instagram Kai Trump playing golf

Charlie most recently won his first American junior golf tournament. Now at 16 years old, he plans on going into the big leagues when he's older.

Although it is unknown how Vanessa and Tiger met, one can assume that it was likely through their children attending the same school and competing in the same golf tournaments.

© Getty Charlie Woods and his father on the golf course

Tiger hard launched their relationship on his social media in March 2025 and he posted two pictures of the couple, featuring the duo embracing with big smiles and enjoying a cuddle session on a hammock outside.

The pro golfer captioned the carousel: "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

© Getty Images Tiger Woods at the PNC Championship in 2023

Ivanka Trump commented: "So happy for you both," along with two emojis with surrounding hearts. The post garnered more than 546,023 likes, however, Tiger did not tag nor collaborate with Vanessa on the post. Vanessa didn't hard launch their relationship on her social media.

Tiger made his first White House visit this month since making the relationship public. In March, Donald Trump shared his support of the budding relationship between the pair.

He shared, "I love Tiger and I love Vanessa. Tiger actually called me a few months ago. I have a very special relationship with Tiger. He's a fantastic guy. I said Tiger that's good. I'm very happy for both," per The Mirror.

Although President Trump endorsed their partnership, he brought his son Donald Jr. into his statement. He added: "They [Donald Jr. and Vanessa] had a great relationship…Vanessa and Don have a great relationship. Five great children. They broke up quite a while ago, which to me was very sad."