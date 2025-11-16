Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan reveal the secret to their decades-long marriage

Actor Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan have been together for 37 years, and the pair had some solid marriage advice for their eldest son, Sam Fox, who recently got married to Molly Milstein. "I mean, the one thing actually that I would say that's the most important thing is find something to laugh about together every day, if you can," Tracy said in an interview with People, noting that laughter has been the secret to her and Michael’s 37-year marriage. "You know what, we just take it one day at a time and it's worked," she added. Sam and Molly announced their marriage in a joint post on Instagram on Tuesday, November 4.

Michael and Tracy also share twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 30, and their youngest daughter, Esmé, 24. This is the second wedding for the family, with Schuyler tying the knot with her own longtime partner last year.

Speaking with People recently, Michael spoke about how his kids don't have an explicit fascination with his career, despite Sam following in his footsteps by working in Hollywood on the production side. "They haven't been historically curious about my career," he shared. "Everyone has led their own lives. They're great people."

© Getty Images Tracy, Michael and their family at the 2025 A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's Gala

Michael and Tracy also carried out their annual pilgrimage to the Cipriani South Street in New York City for the annual A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's Gala, the annual comedic event (held this year on Saturday, November 15), benefitting and serving as a fundraiser for the Michael J. Fox Foundation. Michael and Tracy's charitable organization, founded in 2000, was created to spread awareness for and fund research efforts for Parkinson's disease, which the actor himself was diagnosed with in 1991.

© Getty Images Michael J. Fox performs during the 2025 A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's

The family put on a united front in support of their father, looking even more chipper than usual before taking to the stage later that night to even shred on the electric guitar for a bit. Other celebrity attendees at the Gala included Katie Couric, Kate Bosworth and Justin Long, Nikki Glaser, Jon Stewart, Meg Ryan, Richard Kind, and more.

© Getty Images The couple have been together for 37 years

"All these people are friends of mine, family, and it's really great to see them, and I walk on the red carpet surprised to see them, and I think, 'Well, why should I be surprised?'" the actor explained, adding: "They've always been there for me, and they continue to be for me, year after year." He also noted that their Foundation's work is really never over, having endowed over $2.5 billion in the 25 years it's been up and running.

© FilmPublicityArchive/United Arch Michael with Christopher Lloyd in Back to the Future

The family has plenty to celebrate lately. In early November 2025, Esmé completed the New York City Marathon, running in the Michael J. Fox Foundation's honor, just in time for her 24th birthday. Her proud dad paid tribute to her on social media with: "Esme…then…and now – you did it! You are amazing, congratulations! Your dood is very proud, oh yea and happy birthday!"