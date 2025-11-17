Liev Schreiber, 58, hospitalized and undergoing a 'battery of tests'

Naomi Watt's ex Liev Schreiber has been hospitalized after a series of headaches according to TMZ. The Ray Donovan star is undergoing a 'battery of tests' during his stay. It is unclear what Liev is suffering from but he is in a stable condition with full use of his limbs and speech. Liev shares his eldest two kids, Sasha, 17, and Kai, 15, with his famous ex, Naomi Watts. The star also welcomed his third child, Hazel Bee, in the summer of 2023 with his wife, Taylor Niesen.

The Perfect Couple star doesn't often speak about his family, however, on occasion, he gives fans a glimpse into his life as a dad. Recently Liev took to Instagram and both lamented and celebrated his son's forthcoming move out of New York City, where he and Naomi are based.

© Getty Images for FIJI Water Taylor Neisen, Liev Schreiber, Naomi Watts, and Sasha Schreiber

He first shared a photo of the two that highlights Sasha's bright blonde hair and stature, and confessed he is "starting to feel the pull."

The doting dad further wrote in his caption: "Gonna miss my ride or die. Having said that, USC is gonna get one of the deepest, kindest, bravest and most beautiful boys I have ever known."

© Instagram Liev Schreiber with his son

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post, which was liked by Naomi, with support. "Wow he looks so much like his mom!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Such a beautiful tribute! Wishing him the best at USC," and: "Wow. He took his mother's face… What an angel. Good luck to him. He'll love it," as well as: "Good luck on your journey, Sasha!"

© Getty Taylor Neisen, Liev Schreiber, Naomi Watts, and Sasha Schreiber

Back in June, when Sasha first graduated from high school, he attended Friends Seminary, the oldest continuously coeducational school in New York City, Liev also took to Instagram to commemorate the moment.

He shared a heartwarming photo of the family, featuring the graduate himself, wearing a gray suit with a navy tie, posing with Naomi and her husband Billy Crudup to one side, and Liev and his wife

© Instagram Photo shared by Liev Schreiber of his son Sasha's high school graduation featuring his wife Taylor Niesen, Naomi Watts, and her husband Billy Crudup

"The graduate!!!" Liev, who in August 2023 welcomed daughter Hazel Bee, a month after tying the knot with Taylor, wrote in his caption.

Announcing the birth of his youngest, Hazel Bee, Liev shared this gorgeous photo of the newborn's hand as he sweetly wrote: "So happy that Hazel Bee is finally here.

"She arrived early in the morning of August 27th and has been a dream every day since. Mom and baby are both super happy and healthy. Thanks to all for the love and support."