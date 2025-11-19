Miss Great Britain Danielle Latimer falls on stage as she competes in the Miss Universe 2025 national costume competition

Miss Great Britain Danielle Latimer left Miss Universe viewers shocked as she fell onstage during one of the events at this year's competition.

The 36-year-old photographer walked the Miss Universe stage representing Great Britain in the National Costume Competition as Eliza Doolitle from My Fair Lady. She sported a green overcoat with a red shawl and matching green and red hat, and pushed a flower cart emblazoned with the words 'Covent Garden'.

But gasps were heard around the auditorium and from those watching at home as Danielle took a tumble on the stage.

The 36-year-old then got back to her feet, shedding her coat and hat to reveal a gorgeous second look - an embellished white gown and tiara.

Danielle took to her Instagram account to speak about the moment and show off the casualty she suffered during the fall.

© RUNGROJ YONGRIT/EPA/Shutterstock Miss Great Britain Danielle Latimer falls as she competes in the Miss Universe 2025 national costume competition

"I just stepped out on the Miss Universe stage in the National Costume Competition. I hope you enjoyed my performance," the beauty queen said. "I got a few gasps from the audience and I've had a few lovely compliments and comments from the girls here.

"Miss Jamaica came up to me and said some really kind things, so love you Miss Jamaica! I can't believe I actually just did that. I'm probably going to end up on the Daily Mail for falling on stage. I hope so! I gave my best."

Miss Great Britain's appearance explained

Danielle went on to explain the personal nature of her costume, which was inspired by her upbringing.

"I hope you get it. For those that don't know me, I grew up in the East End of London, in probably one of the most poverty-stricken areas of the UK in the 80s. I've overcome many hardships like all of us have, and to be an East End cockney girl with an East End accent that's then refined herself to be on the Miss Universe stage, I truly feel this is a representation of my transformation as a human being," Danielle shared with her audience.

"It all came together, it all paid off, and I hope I've made everyone back home in Great Britain proud."

© RUNGROJ YONGRIT/EPA/Shutterstock Danielle Latimer dressed as Eliza Doolittle from My Fair Lady

Danielle's costume was inspired by the fictional character Eliza Doolittle from My Fair Lady, a 1964 musical film which was in turn inspired by George Bernard Shaw's stage play, Pygmalion.

In the story, Eliza Doolittle is a Cockney flower seller who encounters a professor at Covent Garden flower market. She receives elocution and etiquette lessons from him, attempting to distance herself from her impoverished background.

Paula Abbandonato, Danielle's National Director, sent the performer a heartfelt message after her onstage appearance, and explained more about the piece:

"Well done, Dani. I've had so many people asking, 'did she mean to fall?'. Of course she meant to fall! It was a metaphoric moment, really, showing how the transformation from a flower girl into a lady is how Danny sees herself, from her East End roots to the Miss Universe stage. Go girl, you smashed it!"

© RUNGROJ YONGRIT/EPA/Shutterstock Danielle Latimer wore two dresses during her appearance on stage

Whilst the fall was intentional, something still did go wrong on the night. Danielle shared the "casualty" she suffered as a result of the fall - a broken nail!