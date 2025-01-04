Aubrey Plaza's husband Jeff Baena dies by suicide aged 47

Aubrey Plaza's filmmaker husband Jeff Baena has been found dead at the age of 47 in the couple's Los Angeles home.

The American screenwriter and director's body was discovered by an assistant on Friday around 10:30am according to law enforcement sources who informed TMZ. Jeff was pronounced dead at the scene.

© MediaPunch/Shutterstock The filmmaker was found dead in his LA home

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that he died by suicide.

The family told Deadline that they are distraught by the news and ask for privacy during this sensitive time.

Jeff's career in film began following his move to LA after he graduated from New York University with a film degree.

His credits include the likes of Life After Beth (2014), The Little Hours (2017) and Horse Girl (2020). He also co-wrote I Heart Huckabees, the 2004 film directed by David O Russell.

Jeff met Aubrey in 2011 and married the Parks and Recreation star in May 2021 during an intimate ceremony. The couple often publicly spoke highly of one another.

© MediaPunch/Shutterstock The couple married in 2021

In an interview with Reel Talker in August 2022, Jeff said: "She's awesome. I'd be working with her if she wasn't my wife, but luckily she is my wife.

"The opportunity to do something creative [together] where we're both fulfilled — how rare is that?"

While appearing on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in December 2021, Aubrey openly discussed the couple's decision to marry. She said: "We got a little bored one night.

© Getty Images The actress attended The Gothams 34th Annual Film Awards last month

"We got married and I'll tell you how: Onehourmarriage.com. That's real, look it up."

She added: "I created a very quick love altar in our yard. Facts of our love, little stones, smoke, fire. Things of that nature. Then the man from Alhambra showed up. I can't remember a lot of it, it was fuzzy. But, I’m pretty sure it was legal."

Jess is survived by his wife, his mother Barbra Stern, stepfather Roger Stern, his stepmother Michele Banea, his brother Brad Banea, and his step siblings Bianca Gabay and Jed Fluxman.

For emotional support you can call the Samaritans 24-hour helpline on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, visit a Samaritans branch in person or go to the Samaritans website.