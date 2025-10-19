Taylor Swift steps out with dad to Travis' game

Singer Taylor Swift was on hand to cheer for her fiancé, Travis Kelce, as the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, October 19. The 35-year-old watched the game from a private suite at Arrowhead Stadium alongside her dad, Scott, according to People. The outing proved a celebratory one, with the Chiefs dominating the field, shutting out the Raiders with a 31-0 win. The pop star made her first public appearance at a Chiefs game this season on October 12, as the team beat the Detroit Lions.

The "Shake It Off" singer donned a black jersey that had "Kansas City Chiefs" emblazoned in red and white lettering on the front, pairing the look with lots of gold jewelry, including necklaces, earrings and rings.

The singer has spoken recently about her father Scott’s health issues, expressing relief and gratitude that her dad "pulled through" his health woes over the summer. In August, during her appearance on Travis Kelce's podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, New Heights - during which she announced her since-released album The Life of a Showgirl - the "Eldest Daughter" singer revealed that she had moved in with her father Scott Swift as he recovered from major heart surgery. The former stockbroker underwent quintuple bypass surgery, and the Grammy winner just shared an update on how he's doing.

Speaking on SiriusXM's The Morning Mashup on Monday, October 6, Taylor said her dad, 73, is "doing so great" following the major heart surgery, "getting him back to his old self," and that "by his own according of it, he's actually at 150% now." She emphasized: "He's actually got too much energy. He's doing amazing."

"He had amazing medical care and help and doctors and nurses who I am going to be forever grateful for," Taylor went on, noting that going through the ordeal really "recontextualizes what matters to you" and reminded her "how lucky I am that he pulled through."

Taylor, who has long hailed both of her parents as her best friends, shared of how it changed her family dynamic: "It was kind of wild because it was like, very parent-child reversal in a lot of ways. My brother and my mom and I were each taking shifts in the ICU and staying with him 24/7."

She also revealed she essentially moved into her dad's house to take care of him, and gave insight into what he was like as a patient. "I'm like, this dude built play sets and swing sets and cribs for me. I'm building his shower chair and his walker, and his bed that goes like this," she said, gesturing with her hands the accessible bed Scott used while recovering.

Taylor and fiancé Travis are in the throes of wedding planning following their engagement on August 26. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram with a series of touching photos that captured the moment Travis got down on one knee. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," their joint caption read.

In an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Taylor was asked about her wedding plans, to which she coyly responded: "You'll know," before elaborating: "I want to do the album stuff first, and the wedding is what happens after in terms of planning. I think it will be fun to plan."