The Daily Lowdown: Why isn't Taylor Swift spending Thanksgiving with Travis Kelce?

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO!. In today's episode, we're talking about Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega's exit from the Scream franchise, as well as Travis Kelce's solo Thanksgiving plans - and why he won't be spending it with Taylor Swift.

Not only that, Girls Aloud are reuniting, I'm a Celebrity fans think one star is set to leave, and Padding McGuinness says goodbye to Top Gear.

Check out all the details in today's episode below...

Travis Kelce has revealed that he won’t be spending Thanksgiving with his girlfriend Taylor Swift. The star athlete was chatting to his brother Jason on the New Heights podcast when he revealed that he will be eating KFC by himself as no one will be around on the date. So what’s Taylor up to? The star will still be in Brazil for her Era Tour, as she is set to perform at Sao Paolo for three more shows. We’re sure they’ll be reunited very soon though!

© Instagram Photo shared by Kansas City Chiefs player Mecole Hardman Jr's wfie Chariah Gordon on Instagram October 23, 2023 where the couple is posing next to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Big news for Girls Aloud fans! The girl band will be reunited for a UK and Ireland tour in 2024 - with Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh all back for the show. They will very sadly be missing Sarah Harding, who passed away from breast cancer in 2021. Cheryl spoke about the reunion, saying it was going to happen a few years ago but priorities changed after Sarah fell ill, but that now is the right time to do it, and to celebrate Sarah.

It has been confirmed that Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega won’t be returning for Scream 7. Melissa was fired from the franchise after sharing social media posts about the Israel-Gaza conflict, with the movie’s director Christopher Landon posting on X in a since-deleted post that it wasn’t his decision to make and that everything sucks. Jenna also won’t be returning to the movie due to her Wednesday shooting schedule.

© Photo: Getty Images Jenna has left the franchise over scheduling conflicts

Fans of I’m a Celebrity think that YouTube star Nella Rose might leave the jungle early after speaking about quitting the show. The reality show star, who has already clashed with Fred Siriex and Nigel Farage, explained that she gets in her head too much and wants to have control over her happiness. She added that if Jamie Lynn chose to leave the show, she would have been right behind her. Do you think she’s going to quit the show early?

Paddy McGuinness has shared his thoughts on the BBC retiring the hit show Top Gear after Freddie Flintoff suffered life-changing injuries in an accident while filming the beloved motoring show in December 2022.

Paddy and Freddie co-hosted the show alongside Chris Harris, and Paddy thanked fans for their love over the years after joining the show in 2019. While Chris has yet to speak about the show ending, he previously said that his world fell apart after the show was halted following the crash, and that not working is a bad thing for someone who enjoys being active and busy. Do you think the BBC made the right decision in cancelling the show?