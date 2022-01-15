Ioan Gruffudd's girlfriend Bianca Wallace, 29, reveals devastating secret health battle

Ioan Gruffudd's new girlfriend Bianca Wallace has revealed she has secretly been battling an "aggressive" form of multiple sclerosis since the age of 25.

MORE: Alice Evans accuses estranged husband Ioan Gruffudd of three year affair - details

The actress, now 29, shared her health diagnosis in an Instagram video on Friday night, admitting there was a time she thought she might never walk again. Bianca also revealed that she will occasionally suffer from tremors, lose sight in her left eye, and has nerve damage along the entire right side of her body.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ioan Gruffudd's girlfriend Bianca Wallace reveals secret MS diagnosis

Addressing her followers, Bianca said: "I haven't always had the same outlook on life. I haven't always been about following your heart and living your life to the best of your ability. That's actually come with a diagnosis of aggressive multiple sclerosis."

Bianca went on to explain that she was diagnosed with MS in October 2018 after she was unable to pick up a pen, admitting the disease "came on hard and fast".

RELATED: Alice Evans breaks down on Lorraine speaking about split from ex-husband Ioan Gruffudd

MORE: Alice Evans admits she was completely blindsided as Ioan Gruffudd files for divorce

"There was an initial shock, I can't really describe how I felt, I've never been able to put it into words, this is why I haven't spoken about it in the last three years as I don't quite know what to say."

Bianca was diagnosed with MS aged 25

Within weeks of her diagnosis, Bianca was left unable to walk, with doctors telling her they didn't know if she would ever regain function in her legs again. "I was miserable, unhappy, I didn't know if I would walk again," she said.

Speaking of her symptoms now, she added: "I deal with a lot of drama because of the diagnosis. I go blind in my left eye, I have botox to lift it up. My entire right side has nerve damage, this is my tremor look. When I'm stressed I lose my walk. So, I had to learn how to control my emotions."

Bianca did credit her illness though for spurring her on to become an actress. "Without MS I would never have become an actress, it's the big question mark that did that," she said.

Bianca and Ioan have been dating since 2021

"I don't know how it will progress I don't know what's going to happen."

She ended by saying: "That knocked all the fear off me. It taught me to appreciate life for what it is. I hope this has cleared up some questions you may have of me. So now you know!"

Ioan shared a clip of his girlfriend's video on his Instagram Stories, captioning it: "I'm so proud of you."

Bianca hit the headlines last year when her relationship with actor Ioan was revealed in October following his shock split from wife Alice Evans.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.