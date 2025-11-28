Rod Stewart surprises fans with unexpected announcement

Rod Stewart might be best known as a rock and roll legend, but the 80-year-old is also the owner of his own whisky brand, Wolfie's.

The business has been a major success for the star, and last year, he celebrated that the item was now being stocked in 400 Tesco supermarkets across the United Kingdom. However, on Friday, the star made a new announcement about the brand.

In a video, he confirmed that Wolfie's was about to launch in the Netherlands. The star attempted to make his announcement in Dutch, before joking: "I'm British!"

He continued: "This is Rod Stewart, the well-known rock singer. And this is my whisky, which goes on sale here in the Netherlands at Gall and Gall."

© Instagram Rod shared the announcement with his fans

A caption shared by the brand read: "Wolfie's by rock legend Rod Stewart is now available at Gall & Gall! And who better to promote that than Sir Rod himself?"

Fans loved the fun video, as one enthused: "The best promotion of a whisky," and a second added: "Lovely smooth whisky, I cracked my bottle to welcome my new grandson," while a third teased: "If you sing, I'll buy a lot!" Meanwhile, others shared their hopes that the brand would become available in their home countries.

Whisky brand

Sir Rod has previously revealed that Wolfie's is a tribute to his Scottish heritage. In an interview in 2023 with the Scottish Daily Mail, he said: "I don't have my photo on the bottle as I didn't want it rammed down people's throats that this is Rod's whisky, just in case they're like, 'I hate his [expletive] music. I'm not drinking that'.

"I couldn't imagine getting involved in something like Bacardi, it had to be Scotch whisky because of my dad and my love of Scotland and, of course, Celtic. So it was a no-brainer really."

© Dave Benett Rod launched his brand in 2023

Rod's whisky has been available for purchase since June 2023, with Rod confirming that he was going into the beverages market in May 2023.

Introducing his brand, he shared: "After almost two years of development, and dozens of whisky tastings, I'm delighted to finally unveil my latest venture, Wolfie's Whisky! Going on sale this June. Make sure you sign up at wolfiesiscoming.com to get your hands on a bottle first… Slàinte!"

© Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Par Rod's wife has supported him in his new venture

Although fans were quick to respond to the news, it was Rod's wife of over 15 years, Penny Lancaster who had the best reaction.

Resharing the posts, Penny shared a sticker on her Instagram Stories that read: "Hello, hello," with one of the os shaped like a heart. There was also a sticker with a whisky glass getting filled up.