Penny Lancaster has the best reaction as husband Rod Stewart makes surprise announcement

Rod Stewart had some surprising news on Friday as he revealed that he had worked on creating his own whiskey brand, Wolfie's and that it was due to go on sale from next month.

To make his announcement, the veteran music star shared a sultry photo where he posed while sat on a leather-back armchair. Rod looked very suave as he held a glass of his new brand inside an ornate wooden room. He was in a full dress suit for the snap, and even added a spotted pocket handkerchief to his stylish ensemble as he appeared to be illuiminated by light from an off-screen fireplace.

WATCH: Sir Rod Stewart shares hilarious video inside £4.6m home

Introducing his brand, he shared: "After almost two years of development, and dozens of whisky tastings, I'm delighted to finally unveil my latest venture, Wolfie's Whisky! Going on sale this June. Make sure you sign up at wolfiesiscoming.com to get your hands on a bottle first… Slàinte!"

Although fans were quick to respond to the news, it was Rod's wife of over 15 years, Penny Lancaster who had the best reaction. Resharing the posts, Penny shared a sticker on her Instagram Stories that read: "Hello, hello," with one of the os shaped like a heart. There was also a sticker with a whiskey glass getting filled up.

LOOK: See Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart's never-ending regal garden in new video

One follower commented: "Aww look at that wolfie," while a second enthused: "I KNEW IT WOULD BE SCOTTISH! CONGRATULAIONS MR. STEWART! MAY I BE SIPPING A GLASS ON THE ROCKS SOON! GOOD LUCK! CHEERS," and a third said: "Fantastic! I'll be having a few."

A lot of responses came from his overseas fans who congratulated the singer on his latest venture and pondered whether the brand would be available to buy where they lived.

Rod shared a sultry photo for a surprise announcement

Rod's latest venture comes days after the 78-year-old became a grandfather for the second time as his son Liam shared that he and his partner Nicole Ann Artukovich had welcomed a bouncing baby boy. Posting a photo of the newborn dressed in a Celtics Football Club jersey, and an adorable matching hat, Liam wrote: "Welcome lad, you American, British, Croatian, Kiwi. Louie Mark Roderick Stewart 5.12.23."

As fans will have noticed, the couple paid tribute to Rod with their baby boy's middle name. Liam, 28, shares a strong bond with his father, and we're sure Rod will be honoured by the sweet gesture.

Beaming with pride, Liam's stepmother and Rod's wife, Penny Lancaster was among the first to comment on the news, writing: "Congratulations, that's the look of love. Can't wait for a hug."

Liam and Nicole Ann were also congratulated by his mother and Rod's ex-wife Rachel Hunter. "Welcome you beautiful Angel," she replied.

© Instagram Penny Lancaster with husband Rod Stewart at a party

It was back in January that Liam announced he was expecting his first child with partner Nicole Ann. Sharing the news on Instagram, the 28-year-old posted a black-and-white clip of his girlfriend cradling her baby bump. The caption read: "Mom + Dad | Baby Boy joins us in May."

WOW: Penny Lancaster turns heads in the boldest bodycon dress on date with Rod Stewart

RELATED: Rod Stewart, 78, stuns fans by getting a tattoo – wife Penny Lancaster reacts!

Following the birth of Baby Louie, Rod is now a grandfather of two. It was in 2011 that the music star welcomed his first grandchild – Delilah Genoveva Stewart – the daughter of Kimberley Stewart and actor Benicio del Toro. In fact, Rod is set to become a grandfather for the third time soon.

in January, the 78-year-old's daughter Ruby Stewart confirmed that she is also preparing to welcome a baby boy with her partner, Jake Kalick. Rod was even a part of the gender reveal and was the one to tell Ruby and Jake that they were having a boy. Looks like the Stewart family has plenty to celebrate this year!

See more sweet moments of Rod and Penny below...

© Shutterstock Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart

© Instagram Ahead of the Jubilee concert, Rod and his family posed inside Buckingham Palace

© Photo: Getty Images The pair can travel in style

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.