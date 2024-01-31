Sir Rod Stewart pictured at local Tesco in the most eye-catching look

Tesco shoppers in Bishop's Stortford were no doubt left stunned when Sir Rod Stewart strolled into the store on Tuesday.

The British rock legend paid a visit to his local Tesco store to celebrate Wolfie's Whisky, his own whisky brand, now being available to buy for £35 per bottle in more than 400 Tesco stores across the UK.

Sir Rod, 79, drove himself to the supermarket to celebrate the launch. Dressed aptly in a Tesco-blue coat and zany printed scarf, the father-of-eight took time to speak with fans and workers, scanning a bottle of his own Scotch Whisky through the tills and posing for photographs beside the display.

© Dave Benett Do Ya Think My Whisky's Sexy? Rock legend celebrates Wolfie's Whisky launch in Tesco

Sir Rod has previously revealed that Wolfie's is a tribute to his Scottish heritage.

In an interview last year with the Scottish Daily Mail, the legendary rocker said: "I don't have my photo on the bottle as I didn't want it rammed down people's throats that this is Rod's whisky, just in case they're like, 'I hate his [expletive] music. I'm not drinking that'.

© Dave Benett Rod's colbalt blue coat was conveiently similar to Tesco's uniform

"I couldn't imagine getting involved in something like Bacardi, it had to be Scotch whisky because of my dad and my love of Scotland and, of course, Celtic. So it was a no-brainer really."

© Dave Benett You won't find whisky in the fruit & veg asile, Sir Rod!

The Do Ya Think I'm Sexy? hitmaker's unexpected Tesco appearance comes just days after his wife, Penny Lancaster, made a much-welcomed return to ITV's Loose Women panel.

© Dave Benett Maggie May-I help you today? Rod delighted Tesco shoppers at the tills

The former panellist, who quit her regular stint on the daytime show in 2023 due to a clash in "professional and personal commitments," joined her former co-stars Christine Lampard, Sunetra Sarker, Nadia Sawalha and Judi Love on the show.

© Dave Benett Every Little Helps on the promo train for his new venture

Opening up about her health, Penny explained: "I actually had a scan yesterday but I tore my meniscus back in September and then just when I thought I was getting better, I was out on tour with my husband in Brazil and I decided to go to a jiu-jitsu class like you do for extra training for my police work, extra defence, but I overdid it and made it way worse."

The former model, 52, joined the City of London Police as a volunteer special constable in 2021, but her current injury means she is temporarily unable to work.

© Dave Benett Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart have been married since 2007

Speaking of her husband's ongoing support, Penny added: "He’s seen the dedication I have with the force and what it gives me back, as well as what I can give them. We’re a good team, we bounce off each other's energies.

"He supports my jobs and my roles that I take on and vice versa," Penny added.

© Instagram The couple are each other's biggest supporters

“Penny is my whole world. What a girl,” Rod previously told HELLO! in our world exclusive coverage of their vow renewal in 2017.

“Love means many things to many people but to me it’s wanting to share everything with the one you love and I love Penny more now than ever, if that is at all possible."