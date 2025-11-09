Penny Lancaster's towering model son Alastair, 19, is fast taking after dad Sir Rod Stewart

Penny Lancaster and Sir Rod Stewart's son Alastair towered over his famous father and 14-year-old brother Aiden as the singer's family showed up to support his performance at the 80th annual Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall. Standing between the 80-year-old musical icon, the 19-year-old model was almost a head and shoulders taller than his dad, whose back he put his arm around, while he draped his free hand over his younger brother's shoulder.

Shared on Instagram Stories by Sir Rod's third wife of over 25 years, Penny, 54, the adorable family photo had the words, "My boys", scrawled across the top of it and appeared to have been taken in front of a restaurant's bar counter. Ahead of his star-studded evening performance in South Kensington, the singer wore a black suit jacket and trousers that were held up by a belt with a large silver buckle.

He had a crisp white shirt underneath that featured a necktie and strung what appeared to be the medal he received when he was knighted in 2016 for his services to music and charity around his neck. Next to the father of eight, his second youngest child channelled his father's bold, iconic dress sense in a pleated ruffled shirt that featured lacy cut-outs and a pair of dark blue two-toned tailored trousers.

Alastair slicked his hair back from his face and accessorised his outfit with a silver chain around his neck, a single ring on his finger, a pair of silver earrings and a black belt that held up his trousers. Sir Rod's youngest child, Aiden, kept things simple in an all black ensemble that featured a black shirt tucked into suit trousers and a striped tie. He tucked a pair of black sunglasses into the front of his shirt and finished off his look with a pair of black loafers.

© Instagram Penny Lancaster shares two sons with Sir Rod Stewart, Alastair and Aiden

Who are Penny Lancaster's children?

Following their star-studded wedding in Italy in 2007, the famous couple welcomed two sons together, Alastair in November 2005 and Aiden in February 2011. Penny and Sir Rod released a statement announcing the birth of their youngest child, which read at the time: "After the long-awaited arrival of their second child, Rod and Penny are proud and thrilled to welcome Alastair's baby brother, Aiden, into the world. Mother and baby are healthy and blissfully happy."

© Getty Images Alastair is Sir Rod's second youngest child and his first with his wife Penny

While Alistair and Aiden are Sir Rod's youngest children, he is also a father to six other sons and daughters from various part relationships - Sarah, 61, Kimberly, 46, Ruby, 38, and Renee, 33, and sons Sean, 45, and Liam, 31.