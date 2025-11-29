Robbie Williams' daughter Teddy, 13, makes surprising confession about her father's music

Robbie Williams, first as part of Take That and later as the solo artist behind the hit pop tracks 'Rock DJ' and 'Angels', has captured the hearts of people all over the world with his music – and his family appear to be no exception to that.

On Thursday, Teddy Williams, the 13-year-old daughter of Robbie and his wife, Ayda Williams, made her first public appearance since her role as flower girl at Princess Eugenie's wedding.

She took to the red carpet for Sky's new Christmas film Tinsel Town, in which she has her very first acting role as the daughter of Rebel Wilson's character. It also stars Kiefer Sutherland and Danny Dyer, making it quite the star-studded cast to be a part of for the young actress' very first screen role.

© WireImage Teddy Williams at the Tinsel Town wore premiere at Vue Leicester Square on November 27, 2025 in London

Speaking to the Daily Mail at the event, Teddy revealed that she holds a special connection to her father's music, in an incredibly sweet interview moment.

When asked if she would rather bring her father's music or music by Taylor Swift, of whom she is known to be a huge fan, the 13-year-old replied: "Actually, I love you, Taylor, but I'm gonna have to stick with my dad because it'll keep me warm, it'll feel like he's here with me."

The response prompted a resounding 'aww' from the interviewer and her mother, though the 'Candy' singer joked: "She actually doesn't mean that, but that's very sweet of you!"

Teddy Williams' first red carpet appearance

Robbie and Ayda's eldest child, who is making her silver screen debut in Tinsel Town, looked so cool and excited to be at the event – and she's already taking fashion notes from her very stylish mother.

Teddy opted for a forest green dress, over which she layered a fluffy black overcoat. To round off her look, she wore a pair of cream double-strapped Mary Janes that featured a black toe cap.

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Robbie Williams, Teddy Williams and Ayda Field Williams at the Tinsel Town world premiere at Vue Leicester Square on November 27, 2025 in London

Meanwhile, her parents looked just as glammed up for their daughter's monumental day: Robbie was incredibly suave in a sleek monochrome suit, under which he wore a black turtleneck. He brought out a statement silver floral brooch to add a bit of sparkle to break up the colour of his ensemble.

Ayda went for a co-ordinating but opposite outfit, looking incredibly chic in a white double-breasted jacket paired with straight-leg trousers, both of which were adorned with festive floral details.

Completing her ensemble, the mother-of-four carried a black leather clutch and wore a pair of heels in the same colour, with the contrast allowing the bright, bold patterns of the suit to truly pop.