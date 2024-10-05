Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi sends special message to close friend Adya Williams after heartbreaking news

Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, sent a heartfelt message to his close friend Ayda Williams on Thursday after the actress shared the heartbreaking details of her mother Gwen's cancer journey.

After discussing the news Loose Women Ayda shared a lengthy statement explaining that Gwen's cervical cancer had returned and metastasized alongside a beautiful photo of her mother sitting in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris and a slew of inspirational images of Gwen.

© Instagram Ayda has a close relationship with her mother

It read: "In honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I have something to share with you.

"As many of you might know, my mother, Gwen, is my very best friend. What you may not know is that my best friend is currently fighting for her life. A couple of months ago, my mother, a breast cancer survivor (and thriver), was given the news that her cervical cancer had come back and metastasized.

© Instagram Ayda previously had cervical cancer in 2020

"The news has been shocking and difficult for us all to privately process. She’s cried. I’ve cried. We’ve all cried together. There have been many moments of deep sadness. And yet, also moments of profound beauty and joy in very unexpected ways.

"This is a battle. And what my mother has lost in hair and weight, she has more than gained in strength and bravery. I am lucky to have such a warrior mummy showing me the way. And I have deep gratitude that in this moment right now, she is here to fight another day.

© Getty Ayda and Robbie are close with Princess Beatrice and her husband

"Sadly, 1 in 2 people will be affected by some form of cancer during their lifetime. For those of you who have faced cancer, are facing cancer, or will face it sometime in your lives, I hold your hand in solidarity. I am ready to fight back with you. [Expletive] Cancer. Love, Ayda x."

Edoardo was one of the first to weigh in on the news, writing: "Sending all the love, power and strength to you @go2gwen. You got this," alongside pink and red love heart and strong arm emojis.

To which Ayda replied: "Thank you," alongside a string of red love hearts.

Ayda and her husband Robbie have an incredibly close bond with Princess Beatrice and Edoardo, as well as Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank.

© ALASTAIR GRANT Princess Charlotte alongside Teddy on Princess Eugenie's wedding day

Ayda and Robbie's 12-year-old daughter, Teddy, was first seen by the public when she appeared alongside the likes of Prince George and Princess Charlotte as a member of Eugenie's young bridal party back in 2018 when Teddy was six.

Ayda previously opened up about her daughter's big role whilst appearing as a guest on Loose Women.

LISTEN: A RIGHT ROYAL PODCAST

She said: "It was a special moment, and it was also a special moment because we care for and love the couple. They are really good friends of ours."