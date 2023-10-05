Amy Schumer sparks debate in shocking before and after pics

Amy Schumer, always known for her unapologetic sense of humor and candor, delighted fans with a recent Instagram post that humorously highlighted the inevitable journey of aging.

The acclaimed Trainwreck actress, 42, offered a visual trip down memory lane. She posted a juxtaposition of a glamorous red carpet photo of herself from 2012, where she donned a sleek mini dress, alongside a more recent, decidedly less glamorous shot of her in a hospital gown.

Her tongue-in-cheek caption read: "Warning 20 somethings... I looked like this at your age. Swipe. Life is coming for you."

She playfully reiterated this sentiment on her Instagram Story, telling her younger audience: "Girls in your 20s, guess what? I looked like you too. Life is coming for you."

© Instagram Amy Schumer posted a throwback of herself in her 20s

Amy's post, which seamlessly blended humor with a touch of vulnerability, resonated widely, prompting reactions from several fellow celebrities.

Actress Olivia Wilde responded with a telling skull emoji, implying she was 'dead' from laughter. Meanwhile, Camila Morrone, 26, humorously commented:"I’m already at the last slide."

© Instagram Amy in hospital

The post was equally embraced by fans, many of whom praised Amy's unfiltered approach. One admirer remarked: "I just love how you show the world the true colors of life."

Another nostalgically reflected: "Our bodies didn’t know how good they had it! Had I known- I would have been wearing a bikini top and cut-offs every day. Even in winter."

© Instagram The star is a doting mother

The I Feel Pretty star, who became a mother to son Gene with husband Chris Fischer in 2019, has consistently advocated for authentic representations of aging, embracing both its challenges and its beauties.

Despite this stance, she hasn't shied away from discussing her personal forays into cosmetic procedures.

© Getty Amy and her husband welcomed son Gene in 2019

In 2021, Amy shared her experience with cheek fillers. However, she eventually chose to dissolve them, humorously noting on Instagram: "I tried getting fillers. Turns out, I was already full. Thank God you can dissolve them. I looked like #maleficent."

After facing health challenges like endometriosis and undergoing surgical procedures to remove her uterus and appendix, Amy decided to get abdominal liposuction towards the end of 2021.

Sharing her perspective, she told The Hollywood Reporter: "It's not about needing to be slamming because I've never been famous for being hot. But I'd reached a place where I was tired of looking at myself in the mirror. Everybody on camera is doing this, I just wanted to be real about it."

Amy's refreshing authenticity continues to endear her to fans, setting her apart in an industry often criticized for its curated perfection. Audiences can soon witness her acting prowess in the upcoming Jerry Seinfeld movie, Unfrosted.