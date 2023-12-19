Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes confirm wedding plans: 'I want to marry you'

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have revealed their plans to marry during the latest episode of their 'Amy & T.J.' podcast on Tuesday.

The former 'GMA3' anchors – whose relationship was made public in November 2022 – confirmed that marriage is "on the table" as they discussed their future together while answering questions from listeners about their romance.

Amy and T.J. both say marriage is 'on the table'

When probed about whether they were planning to "tie the knot", Amy replied: "It's under consideration. We did not enter this relationship for fun or for, 'Let's see what happens.'

"We entered this relationship because we intended on spending our lives together," she added. "So, whether or not we have some sort of legal, you know, I don't know, button on it."

However, the 50-year-old admitted that with four failed marriages between them, neither she nor T.J. are in a rush to exchange vows.

"We both have two marriages under our belts and so it's not something we're racing to or rushing towards," she explained. "But there is something, I get it, it's this thing that I can't even explain why there's this desire, but I want to spend the rest of my life with you, I can say that. It's on the table. It's on the table."

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes hope to have their own wedding one day

T.J. also shared his response to the question, telling Amy: "I want to marry you, in part, because you're 50 and I'm 46. And I'm very sick of introducing a 50-year-old woman as my girlfriend. That just sounds stupid."

News of Amy and T.J.'s relationship came as a shock with many believing the couple were caught having an affair when photos of them enjoying a romantic weekend together were published in November 2022.

© Steve Granitz Amy and T.J. have been publicly dating for over a year

At the time, Amy was still married to her ex-husband of 12 years, 'Melrose Place' actor, Andrew Shue, while T.J. was also in a 12-year marriage to Marilee Fiebig.

However, they recently revealed that despite claims of an affair, they had both been separated from their partners when the news of their relationship became public. "November 30, 2022, was the day that we were, and this is very important, we were outed," T.J. said during an episode of their podcast.

TJ and Marilee, and Andrew and Amy in happier days

"To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn't the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings," he explained.

Amy added: "Yes, we had attorneys, mediators. We were in the middle of divorces."

© Instagram T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach cozy up in their first Instagram picture together

T.J. continued: "We shouldn't have allowed — [and] I can say that in hindsight — for folks to find out about our relationship before they found out about our divorces."

"We thought we were protecting our children and our families," Amy added. "And we thought we had time and we thought we had a right to privacy and maybe that was foolish and silly?"

© Getty Images Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes reportedly fell in love while training for the 2022 NYC Marathon

In an unexpected twist, reports have since emerged that their exes, Andrew and Marilee, are now dating after bonding over their shared experience of splitting from Amy and T.J., according to Page Six.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.