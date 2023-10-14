Geena Davis looked nothing short of phenomenal when she stepped out for the Lever Couture 'Velocity of Emotion' fashion show in Santa Monica, California, on Friday.

The 67-year-old actress oozed glamour in a spectacular, metallic black, strapless gown that showcased her sculpted arms and incredible physique. The dress boasted fringe detailing, a nipped-in waist, and a daring thigh-high slit that gave a peek at her impossibly long legs.

Adding to the drama of the couture gown, Geena wore her brunette hair slicked back into a low chignon and opted for sultry makeup with smokey eyes, flushed cheeks, and a bold red lip.

© Getty Images Geena Davis looked phenomenal in her metallic strapless dress

The 'Beetlejuice' star was joined at the event by fellow actress, Milla Jovovich, Siobhan Bell, Ari Lennox, Jon Lieckfelt, and dancehall artist, Shenseea.

Geena is best known for her roles in films like 'Thelma & Louise', 'The Fly' and 'A League of Their Own'. She also picked up a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her portrayal of a kooky dog trainer, Muriel Pritchett, in the 1988 film, 'The Accidental Tourist'.

© Getty Images Geena Davis' couture dress boasted a daring thigh-high slit

The Hollywood star is currently single after four marriages ended in divorce, with her most recent to plastic surgeon, Dr. Reza Jarrahy, 52, finalized in 2021. The former couple wed in September 2001 before separating in November 2017. The surgeon then filed for divorce in 2018 after nearly 17 years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences".

Together, they share three children: daughter Alizeh Keshvar Davis Jarrahy, 20, and 18-year-old twin boys Kaiis Steven Jarrahy and Kian William Jarrahy. According to court documents at the time, the couple agreed to change the last names of their sons from Davis-Jarrahy to Jarrahy, with Davis as their second middle name.

© Getty Images Geena Davis attended the Lever Couture fashion show in style

Prior to that relationship, Geena was married to Finnish film director Renny Harlin from 1993 to 1998. Before him, she married her 'The Fly' co-star Jeff Goldblum, although their marriage only lasted three years, from 1987 to 1990. Her first husband was restaurateur Richard Emmolo, whom she wed in 1982 before they called it quits one year later.

In 2006, Geena opened up about her fourth wedding, telling Good Housekeeping: "'I did say to Reza, 'You're about to become someone's fourth husband. What on earth are you thinking?' But as for myself, I wasn't nervous at all. I really did feel that I had turned a corner, that I had pulled off changes that were real and permanent."

© Jim Smeal/Shutterstock Geena Davis with her ex-husband, Dr. Reza Jarrahy, and their three children

She added: "And it was exciting to know I was marrying someone who I can be cranky or selfish in front of and he doesn't run screaming from the room or judge me for it. It's like I discovered a whole other way to live.'"

As for whether she would walk down the aisle for a fifth time, Geena has "no interest" in becoming a bride again. "I'm definitely not interested in ever getting married. I mean, it would just be ridiculous," she told the Irish Times last year.

