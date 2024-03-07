Meghan Markle 'honoured' as she teams up with Geena Davis for cause close to her heart

Meghan Markle has revealed how "honoured" she is as the Duchess of Sussex teamed up with actress Geena Davis following the release of a report focused on the portrayals of mothers in the media.

The report was commissioned by Geena's organisation, the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media. The study was funded by Archewell, which was founded by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they left the royal family in 2020, and found that while portrayals had become more diverse, many mothers featured in the media world were still young, white and thin, while it was clear that the father was the family's main breadwinner.

In a statement shared with Vanity Fair, Meghan shared: "My past experience as an actress, and now today as a producer and mother, have amplified my belief in the critical importance of supporting women and moms both behind the lens and in front of it."

The Duchess continued: "This report about the portrayal of mothers in entertainment highlights the gaps we need to fill to achieve true representation in the content we create and consume, and I'm honoured to support this work through the Archewell Foundation."

Geena added: "The representation of motherhood seemed like such a throwback. It didn't reflect modern reality anywhere near as closely as I had hoped or imagined."

Women's rights is a major interest for the mum-of-two and last year, during a trip to Vancouver, Meghan paid an impromptu visit to Justice for Girls, which advocates for the rights and wellbeing of young girls.

Her visit included conversations with teen interns, staff, directors, and board members of the organisation, encompassing Justice for Girls' extensive work in promoting girls' access to education, freedom from violence, Indigenous rights, and environmental justice.

The Duchess has been a committed feminist since her youth, and you can read 12 of her most empowering quotes here.

The research will no doubt have struck a chord with Meghan, who will want to create a world that is safe for her young daughter, Lilibet Diana, two.

Young Lilibet recently joined her mum on a ski trip to the Powder Mountain Ski Resort, which is located in Utah. Meghan was joined by her two children alongside close friends Heather Dorak and Kelly McKee Zajfen.

Heather shared a photo of the trio, and commented: "Wow, what a perfect trip!! My heart is so full. The kids crushed the slopes by day and the adults howled with laughter deep into the night. Truly lucky in love with our wonderful friends!"

The former Suits star has been eager for her two children to learn to ski, which is a pastime of many members of the royal family, including Meghan's husband, Prince Harry. Speaking to the Mirror, Bridget Bridge, who is married to a board member of the Invictus Games, revealed: "Meghan said that she really wanted her children to learn to ski and that maybe Whistler was the ideal place. She said she didn’t ski, so we told her they must come and learn."