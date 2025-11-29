Michelle Keegan shares insight into baby Palma's first Christmas with adorable photo

Christmas is just around the corner, and it will be a special one for Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan as it will mark their first Christmas since welcoming their daughter, Palma.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Michelle shared a picture of her daughter, who was born in March earlier this year, and she was looking so sweet in her festive clothes.

Little Palma could be seen wearing a Santa's hat and a white onesie that carried a floral design. The tot was sitting in front of a box that featured several Christmas decorations, and she looked to be enthralled with the scene.

Michelle also showed off her stunning Christmas tree in her mansion's foyer. The towering tree nearly reached the top of the staircase, and it was decorated with large red and black baubles, alongside ribbons with the same colour scheme. "Just magical," she said of the scene.

© Instagram Baby Palma looked so sweet!

Baby Palma

Since her arrival in March, Mark and Michelle have shared several adorable photos of their baby daughter. Earlier in the month, the doting month shared an image carousel featuring her bundle of joy.

Alongside the short, simple caption: "Work – life – balance", with a scales emoji and a heart emoji, Michelle shared 16 photos from recent weeks. Some of the images had previously been posted to her Instagram Stories, including an incredibly cute snap of her and Palma in matching pyjamas.

© Instagram Michelle showed off her impressive Christmas decorations

However, in the last photograph, little Palma could be seen holding up the sweetest sign inside her rarely-seen nursery at their Essex home.

Nearly the size of the little tot herself, the large wooden sign featured a bluish-beige border and hot air balloon design, with 'Palma' in cursive print across the middle, while the sign was adorned with tiny stars throughout.

© Instagram Michelle often shares sweet photos of her baby girl

As always, Michelle opted to obscure her daughter's face in the photograph, hidden behind the huge sign, for the sake of privacy.

When she initially shared the photo of herself and Palma in matching PJs, Michelle joked that her youngster had already made her modelling debut. "Matching with my girl," she teased in the caption, adding that Palma "loved" the clothing.

© Instagram Michelle Keegan's baby daughter Palma made her modelling debut in a pair of 'mummy and me' matching PJs

While the couple, who wed in 2015, have remained relatively tight-lipped about how life has changed since they welcomed Palma, Mark's sister, Jessica Wright, shared an insight into their family dynamic in an interview with The Sun's Fabulous magazine.

"The cousins absolutely adore her. The three boys are so energetic, but they're so gentle with her. She's giggling now, it's really sweet. They are a little group, and she's the little princess, as she's the only girl," Jess said of Palma's arrival.