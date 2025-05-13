Richard Gere's wife Alejandra Silva 'holding it together' in rare photo with 3 sons

Richard Gere's wife, Alejandra Silva, shared a rare photo with all three of her sons in honor of Mother's Day on Sunday.

Alejandra, 42, took to Instagram to post a throwback photo with Alexander, six, James, four, and Albert, 11, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Govind Friedland.

In the image, Alejandra sits on the bottom of a tree trunk with one of her sons in her lap while the other two stand on the trunk above.

Both Alejandra and Richard are protective of their children's privacy and obscure their faces when sharing photos online.

Mother's Day

© Instagram Alejandra shared a rare photo with her three sons

Captioning the sweet family snap, Alejandra penned: "To all the mothers, today, we honor you. The ones holding it all together, even when no one sees. The ones showing up in small ways, every single day.

"The mothers by blood, by choice, by heart. The ones who whisper encouragement, who listen without judgment, who carry generations forward.

© Getty Images Richard and Alejandra currently live in Spain

"And to the women who mother through friendship, through mentorship, through love—you are celebrated, too."

She concluded: "Today is yours. And we're all better because of you."

The family has been living in Madrid, Spain, for the last several months after selling their sprawling $11 million estate in New Canaan, Connecticut.

© Instagram Alejandra and Richard live in Madrid with their children

Richard revealed the family's plans to move last April during an interview with Vanity Fair Spain. "For Alejandra, it will be wonderful to be closer to her family, her lifelong friends, and her culture," he said.

"She was very generous in giving me six years living in my world, so it is only fair that I give her at least another six living in hers."

The legendary actor, who has spent most of his life in the United States, said he looked forward to immersing himself in Spanish culture.

"I love Spain, and I think your lifestyle is fabulous," he enthused. "Also, your ability to live transmitting joy and happiness. It is a beautiful place, the food is extraordinary, and the people exude sensitivity and generosity, as well as a strong will to laugh and enjoy."

© Getty Images Alejandra and Richard plan to return to the US

Reports suggest Richard acquired a €11 million mansion in the La Moraleja region, which is a beautiful residential area.

The three-storey property boasts 1,000 square meters of space, a luxury heated pool, and a wine cellar.

The move isn't a permanent one, however, as Alejandra recently revealed they are not planning on living in Spain forever.

"For a few years and then come back [to the US]. But we're always coming back," she told the Daily Mail at the City Harvest Gala in New York when asked if they planned to live in Spain forever.

© Getty Images Richard loves living in Spain

"We'll come back here in the summer because we have the kids at camp. We just have to balance our lives there and here," she added.

"I'm with my family... You know, I missed them a lot. But I miss the US. So, we come back and forth."

One person who will be happy when they move back to the US is Richard's son Homer, whom he shares with his second wife, Carey Lowell.

"I've been told they're going to move back within the next few years, so hopefully that's the case because I miss them here," the 25-year-old told the publication at the same event.