Famous names who left fame for regular jobs

While the jet-setting life of a Hollywood star may sound like a dream come true to some, for others, a life in the limelight wasn’t all glitz and glamour. Whether they grew weary of constant attention or simply wanted to follow a different passion, many A-listers have stepped away from fame in search of a more grounded, fulfilling life.

From the Willy Wonka star who never acted again, to the former Disney Channel starlet who became a space-tech visionary, we’re taking a look at some of the biggest names who gave up red carpet royalty for regular routines.

© Variety via Getty Images Jennifer was inspired to become a nurse after her type 1 diabetes diagnosis Jennifer Stone – ER Nurse After shooting to fame as Harper, the quirky best friend of Selena Gomez’s character on Wizards of Waverly Place (2007–2012), Jennifer Stone opted to take a break from acting after being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2013. In a quest to better understand her condition – and help others – Jennifer became an ER nurse. “I wanted to be somebody that was like, ‘Look, I've been where you've been, and it gets better,’” she told People; the former Disney star joined the front lines during the COVID pandemic, stepping into the role of a healthcare hero.

© WireImage The '80s star now runs a successful NYC boutique Phoebe Cates – Businesswoman Fast Times at Ridgemont High bombshell Phoebe Cates was one of the biggest names of the ‘80s – until she stepped away the following decade. The Princess Caraboo star left the limelight to raise her family alongside fellow actor Kevin Kline, but has now added another notch to her belt; she’s a successful businesswoman, and runs the chic clothing and homeware boutique Blue Tree on the Upper East Side.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation Kevin had many business ventures during the Jonas Brothers' hiatus Kevin Jonas – Entrepreneur Don’t panic, Kevin Jonas is still very much a member of the Jonas Brothers – but prior to the band getting back together in 2019, Kevin went in a different direction than his beloved brothers. Instead of attempting a solo career, he co-founded the residential development company JonasWerner, became the co-CEO of influencer marketing company The Blu Market, and founded the food app Yood – sounds like he’s helping us prepare for the “Year 3000”.

© Getty Images Peter became a vet after starring as Charlie Bucket in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory Peter Ostrum – Veterinarian Though a world of “Pure Imagination” may have been the bright lights of Hollywood for some, child star Peter Ostrum had a different approach. After making his film debut as Charlie Bucket in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971) with Gene Wilder, Peter never acted again, instead opting to study Veterinary Medicine at Cornell. The former star was a successful vet for over three decades and is now reportedly retired, though he revealed at Snowtown Film Festival in 2018 that he still makes around $9 every few months – hardly the “golden ticket” of residuals, but impressive for a one-and-done actor!

© Getty Images Freddie's passion for wrestling led him to a job with WWE Freddie Prinze Jr. – Wrestling Scriptwriter ‘90s heartthrob Freddie Prinze Jr. thankfully hasn’t left Hollywood behind entirely – who else loved him in the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel – but he stepped into a whole new ring thanks to his love of wrestling. After the WWE noticed his popular blog, where he’d share thoughts on wrestling matches, Freddie was hired as a writer and producer for them, penning storylines and prepping wrestlers for TV appearances. The She’s All That star now hosts the podcast Wrestling With Freddie – and has reportedly gotten Sarah Michelle Gellar hooked on the sport, too!

© WireImage Cameron explored lots of different ventures during her decade-long hiatus from Hollywood Cameron Diaz – Entrepreneur While Cameron Diaz may be Back in Action now with her latest Netflix comedy, the ‘90s It-girl spent a decade away from the spotlight in a range of exciting roles. A passionate wellness advocate, the Charlie’s Angels star invested in biotech startups, wrote a book, and even launched a wine brand, Avaline – all in a day’s work! Speaking on her highly-anticipated return to acting, Cameron told The Hollywood Reporter, “It was just the right time for my family” – she’s set to reprise her role as Princess Fiona in Shrek 5, slated for release in 2027.

© Getty Images Now a professional race car driver, Frankie will also return for the Malcolm in the Middle reboot Frankie Muniz – Race Car Driver One of the biggest TV kids of the 2000s, Frankie Muniz portrayed the infamous middle child in Malcolm in the Middle (2000–2006), but opted to scale back his acting roles after the show wrapped in order to pursue a career as a professional race car driver. After recently being sidelined with a broken wrist, the star will return to race for NASCAR in 2026; he’ll also be zooming back to screens in the upcoming reboot Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, set to drop on Disney+ in 2026.

© Mindy Best,Getty Images for SXSW Bridget's career has soared to astronomical heights Bridget Mendler – Space-Tech CEO The sky was the limit for former Good Luck Charlie (2010–2014) star Bridget Mendler. Leaving behind life as a Disney darling and chart-topping singer, she set her sights on academia, studying at both Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology – no big deal, right? Today, she’s now the CEO of the satellite data startup Northwood Space, which is reportedly worth over $30 million – “Ready or Not”, she’s venturing to new frontiers.